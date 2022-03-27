How to use the Pro mode of the mobile camera

Discover everything you can do with the Pro mode of your smartphone’s camera.

Due to the great evolution that smartphone cameras have had in recent years, many users have decided dispense with a traditional photo camera and take all the photos with the camera of your mobile.

In this sense, the vast majority of us usually take photos in automatic mode because it is the fastest and easiest way to take a good shot, since it is the device itself that is responsible for choosing the best parameters for each photograph according to the situation.

However, if you want to go a step further and take pictures with your mobile like a professional, keep reading because, then, we are going to explain How to use the Pro mode of your mobile camera.

How to access the Pro or Expert mode of your smartphone camera

The vast majority of current Android mobile camera applications already have a Pro or Expert mode and, therefore, the only thing you will have to do to start using it is to access it.

For access the Pro or Expert mode of your Android smartphone you just have to perform the following steps:

Open the camera app on your mobile

Click on the option Plus

Look for Pro mode (in some camera apps it’s called Professional or Expert )

) Click on it and the interface of this Pro mode will open

What can be configured in Pro mode

When you open the Pro or Expert mode of your terminal’s camera for the first time, you will see a series of options at the bottom that correspond to all parameters you can set manuallyeach of which we will explain below.

What is ISO

ISO is a parameter that controls the way in which the photographic sensor captures light and allows us to force the sensor to capture more lightbut if you go too far the image will have more “noise”, since the the higher the ISO the more the image quality is reduced.

What is shutter speed

The second parameter that you can configure in the Pro mode of your smartphone camera is the shutter speed, which is a component of photographic lenses that is responsible for measure in seconds the light we let through.

That is, shutter speed refers to how quickly the lens closes, and therefore the slower this speed faster it will capture an image, but less light will pass to the sensor.

What is exposure value

Another of the parameters that you can configure in the Expert mode of your terminal’s camera is the exposure value, which tells us the amount of light reaching the sensor.

Modifying this exposure value will allow you take pictures with more or less brightness and depending on the environment in which you find yourself and the lighting conditions you have, it will compensate you raise it or lower it.

What is manual focus

As its name indicates, the manual focus is a parameter that will allow you manually select the level of focus that will be used to take a photo.

Thus, thanks to the manual focus you will be able to choose which part of the photo you want to focus and which parts you want to appear more out of focus.

What is white balance

Finally, the last of the settings that you can touch in the Pro mode of your mobile camera is the white balance, which will take care of matching the tonessince digital cameras record three basic colors: red, green and blue (RGB).

By manually adjusting the white balance we will achieve photographs with colors much more faithful to reality in any situation.

Is it recommended to use the RAW format?

By default, your smartphone’s camera app takes photos in JPG format, but Pro mode also allows you to save photos in RAW format, a digital image file format that contains all the data of the image as it has been captured by the camera’s digital sensor.

This means that at the terminal it will take longer to process a photo taken in RAW format than one taken in JPG format and, in addition, the weight of the file that is generated is much greater.

Therefore, if you are not going to edit a photograph later, our recommendation is that you continue using the JPG format, since you will be able to take pictures faster and their quality It will be more than enough to share them on social networks such as Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

