how to use them and what they work for

The 2022 Budget Law confirmed the bonus fixtureswhich provides concessions for those who buy, install or replace old fixtures with new products to improve the energy efficiency of the home.

Currently there are three ways and percentages of deduction to replace the fixtures: the superbonus 110%, the eco-bonus and the renovation bonus. Let’s see the differences together and what are the requirements to access them.

Bonus fixtures with ecobonus

In order to benefit from the deduction provided for by the eco-bonusit is necessary that the replaced or modified parts delimit a heated volume towards the outside or towards unheated compartments and that they guarantee a thermal conductivity value less than or equal to the limit established for the climatic bands of the different zones.

Jobs allow you to get one tax deduction of 50% for a maximum expenditure of 60,000 euros for each property (alternatively a discount can be applied to the invoice, or the transfer of the tax credit).

According to the Aeneas vademecum:

the intervention must take the form of a replacement of existing elements and / or parts thereof (and not as a new installation);

the window involved in the intervention must delimit a heated volume towards the outside or towards unheated compartments;

the initial thermal transmittance values ​​(Uw) must be higher than the limit values ​​shown in table 1 of Annex E of Ministerial Decree 6.08.2020, for interventions with work start date starting from 6 October 2020.

2022 fixtures bonus with 110 percent superbonus

Replacing the fixtures can also be included in the 110% super bonus because it is a towed intervention, as long as there is a driving intervention. The replacement of doors and windows must be configured as a replacement of existing components or their parts and not as a new installation. Furthermore, it is necessary to increase at least two energy classes.

We remind you that the following are among the driving works:

the thermal coat;

the replacement of winter air conditioning systems with heat pumps or condensing boilers;

interventions to improve the seismic risk;

the insulation of the roof of buildings.

Towed work must be carried out jointly to the driving interventions admitted to the superbonus. In particular, the expenses incurred for the towed interventions on the single apartment must be carried out in the time interval identified by the start date and the end date of the works for the leading interventions. Therefore, for the purposes of the superbonus, it is not allowed to carry out the towed interventions first and then the driving ones.

Bonus fixtures with the renovation

With the renovation bonus there is a tax deduction of 50% on the total expenses incurred, for a maximum amount of 96 thousand euros. The deduction is paid in installments in ten annual installments of the same amount. You will be entitled to the bonus and the deduction will be paid in the form of a reimbursement of personal income tax, in ten annual installments of the same amount. n presence of all the criteria set out in the annex to the decree. The house subject of the works must be renovated, restoration or extraordinary maintenance is allowed.

Among the approved interventions, also the replacement of windows, French windows, doors and shutters, provided that the new fixtures have a different type of material, size or structure compared to those previously installed in the building.

Fixtures bonus, the expenses admitted to the deduction

Among the expenses that entitle you to the tax relief of the fixtures bonus there are:

interventions to replace window boxes including frames;

the installation of a new window or an entrance door or a skylight including fixtures to replace the existing one;

replacement of glazed components;

the installation of shutters, shutters, roller shutters.

Bonus fixtures, deadlines

The window bonus with eco-bonus and renovation bonus can be requested by 31 December 2024.

For individuals who take advantage of the 110% superbonus, the deadline is set for December 31, 2025 with a scaling system (110% for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023, 70% for those incurred by the end of 2024 and 65% from 1 January 2024).

Fixtures bonus, how to apply

To request tax deductions for the installation of new fixtures, a copy of the energy certification or qualification certificate and a form containing all the interventions carried out must be sent to Enea within 90 days from the date of completion of the works or testing of the works through the appropriate website.