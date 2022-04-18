How to use two apps to split screen on our Mac to have more information at a glance

By its nature, the Mac is one of the best devices where work with multiple windows at once. Without ending up with dozens of open windows, it is really comfortable and productive to be able to have a couple of windows, on the right and left, to work simultaneously.

How to use two apps at the same time? Very easy, you just need to split the screen

On the Mac, placing two windows side by side is really easy. It’s as simple as drag one to the far right and one to the far left and then resize them. Remember that, to drag any window, we must click on its bar, that is, the uppermost part, the one that shows the red, yellow and green buttons.

Resizing a window is just as easy. All we have to do is move the cursor to the edge of the window itself. We will notice that the recognized arrow will change to a double arrow. At that point we just do click and drag to resize the window.

With these two gestures we can position any pair of windows to be able to see their information simultaneously. A simple process, but one that we can simplify even more. And not only simplify, but optimize, because with full screen apps we will have more space for information and less for the Dock, the menu bar, and other areas of the interface. Placing two apps on a split screen is very easy, it is a matter of two clicks, we will do it like this:

We open the two windows that we want to place on a split screen. In one of them we keep the mouse over the green button at the top left of the window. we touch Fit window to left/right of screen. In the selector on the other half of the screen, the one that shows all the open windows, we choose which window we want to place.





With this we will have the two apps just in the order we just decided. Note that automatically both occupy 50% of the space. Once here, how do we get back to the desktop? All we have to do is slide three fingers horizontally on the trackpad to switch between the desktop and the different full-screen applications.

After we have worked on them, we can also close them or return them to their original size. To do this, all we have to do is move the cursor to the top of the screen so that the applications menu bar becomes visible. With her we will see the close buttons, in red, and full screen, in green. A tap on one or the other will do the same with the window.

The other window, the one that remains after having closed or shrunk one of the pair, will remain full screen, the same full screen that we can access using a keyboard shortcut. We can move to it with the gesture that we have just seen and, again, close or reduce it with the respective buttons. Easy, right?