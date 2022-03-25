how to use vinegar to lower blood sugar

A recent study has shown that taking vinegar in particular conditions helps to keep blood sugar under control in case of diabetes.

By now we know all too well that one of the most common diseases today is diabetes. This pathology is characterized by high levels of glucose, sugar, in the blood and there is not enough production of insulin, the hormone that deals with absorption. It is a disease that has no cure, it is divided into two types (type 1 and type 2) and studies are still going on to find more and more effective treatments.

It is not a condition to be underestimated because diabetes can have very serious long-term consequences on the body. It involves the nervous system, kidneys, sight and hearing. However, keeping this disease under control is possible with a healthy diet, some exercise and the medications and treatments indicated by the specialists.

Also, there are some foods and drinks that can help a lot by acting on your blood sugar. These manage to keep the blood level at bay and keep the person healthy. In particular, a new study focused on the benefits ofvinegar. But let’s see all the details of this new investigation.

Diabetes: Vinegar can keep blood sugar at bay

In popular tradition there was already this habit of taking a little vinegar with the belief that it could be good for diabetes. Now comes the confirmation also from science. The study we are talking about was published in the National Library of Medicine and has released very interesting data.

Several tests have been made. A standard meal in the evening, fasting at night and then blood glucose control 2 hours after eating a meal. Those who took 10 g of vinegar at the end of a meal had a significant reduction in blood sugar, but only in the case of a carbohydrate-based meal. Thus, vinegar helps in the absorption and digestion of complex carbohydrates by keeping sugars in check.

Furthermore, vinegar is able to sensitize the body more to insulin, the hormone that deals with the absorption of sugar. Small steps are constantly being made on this topic so that the treatment for diabetics is more and more effective.