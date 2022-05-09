How to use WhatsApp Business to charge for your services in advance

It is a free mobile app ideal for all types of businesses.

To activate it you need to synchronize it with a bank to receive direct payments to your account.

More and more patients prefer online medical consultations due to all the facilities they offer.

The world changes every day and it is impossible to remain oblivious to the changes. In particular, technology is a powerful tool that today allows us to do things that a few years ago seemed impossible. Among these innovations is WhatsApp Business, a very useful option for your business if you are looking to charge for your services in advance.

Everything starts from one of the consequences of the pandemic and it is the digitization. More and more activities can be carried out remotely and it is a trend that will continue. Within the field of health there is still fear of going to hospitals and clinics because they are thought to be contaminated spaces with a high risk of contagion.

Although this is not a new option because it has been around for at least a couple of decades, now medical consultations online They live a golden age. The clearest example is that there are more and more options such as specialized mobile applications to carry out this task.

At the same time, something very important that you must take into account is that medical video consultations should be the same as any face-to-face service. With this in mind, it is correct that you get paid for your job because that is why you studied and worked hard for so many years at the university.

But now the biggest question many doctors have is about how this process can be accomplished. The answer is simple and it is WhatsApp Business because it is a mobile application that allows you to charge in advance. It also offers all the safety guarantees to patients throughout the process.

All the benefits you can get

To the date WhatsApp It has positioned itself as one of the most popular and used social networks in the world, having more than two million active users. In fact, most of your patients probably have it installed on their phones. For this reason, its extension aimed at economic transactions is one of the best alternatives that you have at your fingertips.

First of all you need to make sure to download whatsapp business on your smartphone. It is a free app and is available for both iPhone and Android. Once you have done so, you must fill in the information requested. The main ones are those related to your office, such as the name, physical and virtual address and an email. All will serve to offer certainty to patients at the time of payment.

Now the most important thing is that it also has an option to make and receive electronic payments. To activate it, you just have to enter a bank and your account number. In this way, when you need to charge for a consultation, you only have to send a link to the patient to make the transfer. By doing so, you will immediately receive a confirmation notification and then you can proceed with your medical video consultations.

Medical consultations should never be given away

As you can see, it is something too simple and thus you avoid giving away your valuable work. Remember that distance medical consultations must also be charged and in this case you decide the price you want to give to each service.

Another point to consider is that WhatsappBusiness It also has more features that you can take advantage of for the benefit of your practice. One of them is the option to send automated responses when someone contacts you via text message.

In a simple way, if someone writes you a message, they will immediately receive a response. This makes it easier to retain patients’ attention and prevent them from getting desperate or going to another doctor.

If you take into account that digital communication is increasingly present in the world, it is important that you join this new modality. The more facilities you provide to your patients, the better for the relationship. Now they no longer have to go to your office and for payment everything is as simple as sending a text message.