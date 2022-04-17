How to use WhatsApp with the mobile turned off: is it possible?

Share

Yes, it is possible to use WhatsApp with the mobile turned off, and no, it is not as difficult as it seems… We will tell you how!

At this point already Nobody knows if the smartphone or WhatsApp came firstand it is that many around here surely bought their first smartphone with the sole purpose of register as soon as possible in WhatsApp and start using the service most popular messenger on the planet.

Things have evolved quite a bit since WhatsApp made its appearance on Android in 2010, just 12 years ago, and although there are options like Telegram with better features and a 100% enabled multiplatform servicethe Meta application continues to be the most used in countless countries, Spain included, now with a multi-device mode in beta that will make it possible enable more options to use WhatsApp… Even with the mobile turned off!

And yes friends, use WhatsApp with the phone turned off It is simpler than it seems, without too much science behind it and without any boast of needing to become expert users, because the truth is that it will be enough to activate this new multi-device option in phase beta from the application settings and associate a PC or Mac, another smartphone or even a tablet to the service of whatsapp web.

It is not yet fully developed, but the new WhatsApp multi-device option already allows us to turn off the smartphone and save battery life, but maintain the functionality of the service on another device through WhatsApp Web.

“Your phone number is suspended”: why does this message appear on WhatsApp?

This is how WhatsApp Web works, and why now it allows us to turn off the smartphone

Well, the first thing you should keep in mind is that indeed WhatsApp Web has been around for a few yearsbut until the appearance of this new multi-device functionality always needed the smartphone to be connected to the Internet and linked in real time to WhatsApp servers.

This is what has been eliminated with the new option to link up to 4 devices to our WhatsApp account, because messages and information will be stored online so that we can consult it from any of the four devices even if the smartphone is not connected to the Internet.

In fact, it is that we can turn off the phone if we do not have enough battery, and still keep receiving our messages from friends, family or groups on WhatsApp on any of the other linked devices.

Still, you should know that your smartphone will remain the primary device and the one that is linked to the account, because WhatsApp’s multi-device functionality is not 100% multi-platform like Telegram’s, so for now you will not be able to activate WhatsApp on two smartphones at the same time.

How activate whatsapp web is too simple, because the application itself guides us from the settings to activate the service in another terminal with a simple QR code… Now we explain it to you!

Turn on your smartphone and open WhatsApp. Open the menu by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner. Choose Linked Devices. Within the menu click on the button Link Devices. You will be asked to activate the camera and grant permissions, just select “Just this time” if you want it that way. Now, from the device to be linked, PC, tablet or another smartphone, you will have to open the website.whatsapp.com in the Internet browser. A QR code will be generated automatically, remember to click on “Keep session active”. You point the smartphone at the screen, and WhatsApp Web will be activated directly when it reads the QR.

Et voila… With this you can now enjoy WhatsApp on this secondary devicewith all the options that you normally use in the service but now through the web browser, and even with the mobile far away, without coverage or directly turned off and no connectivity.

You already know one more option of have WhatsApp anywhere and thus make it easier for you to use the service from secondary devices, even if your mobile phone runs out of battery, which will at least be useful while we wait for Meta turn WhatsApp, as it should, into a cross-platform app completely.

Obviously yes turn on notifications in the browser You will also be able to see how the PC or tablet indicates that there are new messages, although remember that you will not see these notifications as an incoming message since WhatsApp Web works from the Internet browser and not as an independent app.

The essential WhatsApp tricks that every user should know

Related topics: WhatsApp

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!