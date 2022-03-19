How to view saved passwords on your iPhone or iPad

Knowing how to use iCloud Keychain will be very useful

Having a strong password is one of our priorities today. Sometimes we try to have different passwords for each application or web page and in the end we go crazy trying to figure out which one we had put.

Fortunately we have the cloud to access these passwords and sometimes they even write themselves thanks to Face ID or Touch ID.

There are many password managers in the Apple Store, but the one that comes configured on our iPhone or iPad It works very well and in most cases it is more than enough.

iCloud Keychain

Our iPhones and iPads have iCloud Keychain integrated with iOS, which saves all of our passwords. safe way and also automatically fills these passwords when we want to access an application or website. As we have already mentioned, it is always done safely using Face ID, Touch ID or the code of our device.

This function has surely saved you more than once for not have to restart the password, since with the number of passwords we use it is difficult to remember all of them.

Another key feature of iCloud Keychain is that is synchronized with the rest of your devices. So if you have an iPad and/or a Mac, you do not have to worry for remembering the passcode you put on one of these devices when you return to your iPhone, as it’s automatically saved to your iCloud Keychain.

How to see the passwords saved on my iPhone or iPad?

You might want to access iCloud Keychain to see all and each of the passwords you have saved on your device. Follow the steps below:

open the app Settings on your device. Scroll through the menu until you find the option passwords and click on it. your device will ask you Face ID, Touch ID or the password to access this menu. Once unlocked, you will see in the following menu all your usernames and passwords saved. Scroll through the menu or hit search to find the password what you want to see make click where you want to see. Within this menu you will have the option to change or remove it.

This site is also very useful for all kinds of changes to your passwords. You can remove or add a username or password from iCloud Keychain. Yes want to add You will have to click on the “+” at the top. If on the contrary you want to delete some, you must click on “Edit”, mark the ones you want to delete and click on “Delete” on the top left.

Thanks to iCloud Keychain we don’t have to have our passwords on most compromised sites like a notebook or some post-its that everyone can see. It is a safe way to have all your passwords well protected.

