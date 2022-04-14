How to view stories anonymously?

Although they began as an experimental addition, Instagram stories have ended up changing the way we communicate on this and other social networks, relegating the use of images as a communication tool in favor of short, ultra-edited videos. We are addicted to them, but on many occasions we would like to browse them without leaving a trace. If this is also your case, this article interests you.

So you can see Instagram stories without being seen

Any Instagram user can see the posts of others without them knowing as long as those posts have been launched from public accounts. With stories, however, Instagram’s policy is the opposite and forces us to leave a trail. However, there are different ways to circumvent this prohibition.

Instagram stories have become a widely accepted product Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com

traditional methods

The first thing you should try are the traditional tricks, although you should keep in mind that Instagram will only let them work with accounts that publish stories but are public. Of all the classic techniques to consult stories without being seen, the most obvious, but no less effective, is to activate airplane mode. Go to Instagram, load the stories you want to see and then activate airplane mode. You can consult them offline and, therefore, without being seen.

Other interesting options include creating a second account to consult Instagram with which we don’t mind leaving a trace or, good trick, blocking the account of the person whose stories you want to review so that they don’t receive any notification about your activity.

Celebrities also take advantage of the popularity of stories to make their own complaints candela_penya / Instagram

Use third-party apps

As Instagram has been imposing itself on the market, applications that promise to improve some of the features of the official service have been flourishing at its side. The privacy of accounts and stories is no exception, and we can find a good bunch of extensions on the internet for our browsers and applications that will allow us to view Instagram stories while keeping our anonymity safe. These are some of the most outstanding.





Chrome IG Story. This extension for Google Chrome and browsers based on the open source Chromium allows you to sneakily visit public Instagram profiles. You just have to install it and activate it when you enter Instagram.

Story Saver. With this extension for Google Chrome you will not only be able to gossip stories without being seen but also download them to your computer. It works the same way for Facebook and WhatsApp.

Weynstag. It is simply a website that allows us to view Instagram stories without notifying users that we have seen them. All we have to do is paste the username of the Instagram account we want to see in the box of the website and we can see their stories without our ‘seen’ being visible to the user who has uploaded the story. In addition, we can also download the stories to our devices.

Twitly. This app for Android and iPhone phones, with two million users, offers you the option to view and download third-party stories anonymously.