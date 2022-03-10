How to vote for BTS in the KCA 2022 nominees? | K-POP

Jean G Fowler

Taylor Swift, Adele, Ariana Grande, Camilo, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and more are nominated

One of the fan favorite prizes are the Kid’s Choice Awards because in addition to being full of good and green moments with all the slime that usually falls to the guests, is that the public can assert their voice and choose the winners; now revealed toThe nominees of the KCA 2022 and of course, BTS could not be missing in two important categories.

The K-pop band has managed to dominate the popularity charts around the world with its talent and the support of its faithful ARMY, which is why there are more and more awards in which its name appears and on this occasion, BTS is nominated in the categories of Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Music Group.

As mentioned above, the categories of the KCAs are open for voting, for which the winners depend on the fandoms; to be able to do it,All you have to do is go to the awards page at this link and select your favorite by category. It should be noted that the votes are unlimited.

Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Adele, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Camilo, Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Black Eyed Peas, and more.

The 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards will take place on April 9. from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California, with iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove and NFL player Rob Gronkowski driving.

Full List of 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards Nominees

Favorite Kids TV Show: Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Raven’s Home, That Girl Lay Lay, and The Baby-Sitters Club.

Favorite Family TV Show Cobra Kai, iCarly, Loki, WandaVision, The Flash and Young Sheldon.

Favorite reality show:American Idol, Kids Baking Championship, LEGO Masters, America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer and Wipeout

Favorite cartoon: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Looney Tunes Cartoons, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teen Titans Go!, The Loud House and The Smurfs.

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ), Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home), Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?), Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force), Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Luca Luhan (Bose/Brainstorm, Danger Force), Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d), and Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan).

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai), Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly), Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai), Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish).

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly), Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly), Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai ) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki).

Favorite movie: Cinderella, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

Favorite animated movie: Luca, Encanto, PAW Patrol: The Movie, Sing 2, The Boss Baby: Family Business and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Movie Actress: Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals), Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella), Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise), Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow) and Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

Favorite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice), John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga), LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy), Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice), Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite Female Singer: Adele, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Singer: Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd

Favorite music group: Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Florida, Georgia Line, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Migos

Favorite collaboration: Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat, Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, Rumors – Lizzo featuring Cardi B, Save Your Tears – The Weeknd & Ariana GrandeSTAY – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite International Artist

Adele (UK) Camilo (Latin America) Tones and I (Australia) Tems (Africa) BTS (Asia) Rosalía (Europe) Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite song

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor SwiftBad Habits – Ed SheeranEasy On Me – AdeleHappier Than Ever – Billie EilishTake My Breath – The Weeknd and Up – Cardi B

Favorite New Artist: Chloe, Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie and Walker Hayes

favorite album: 30 – Adele, Certified Lover Boy – Drake, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift, Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish, Justice – Justin Bieber and Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Female Athlete: Candace Parker, Chloe Kim, Naomi Osaka, Sasha Banks, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles