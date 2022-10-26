how to vote for the TF1 ceremony?
NMA 2022. TF1 and NRJ are meeting viewers in November 2022 for the 24th edition of the NRJ Music Awards, presented by Nikos Aliagas.
[Mis à jour le 26 octobre 2022 à 13h49] The NRJ Music Awards will celebrate their 24th edition on November 18, at the Palais des Festivals and Congresses in Cannes. The ceremony, presented by Nikos Aliagas, will bring together as every year the artists who marked the year, rewarded in 17 different categories. Also note that French and international singers will perform on the NMA stage throughout the evening.
The event will be, as every year, presented by Nikos Aliagas and broadcast live on TF1 and NRJ from 9:10 p.m. The NRJ Music Awards are therefore back in Cannes, where its very first edition took place in 2000, organized in the same famous Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. TF1 and NRJ also let it be known that the event will be held there (at least) until 2024. With the publication, Monday, October 10, of the list of nominees for this 24th edition, place for new categories: we has four, namely Clip Francophone and Clip International (which were only one category before), Social Hit, Resumption and/or adaptation and Tournée francophone.
For the first time, the public will be able to vote for their favorite artists and songs until the day of the ceremony. The votes open this Monday, October 10 from 12 p.m. until November 18 at noon, the date of the ceremony. To vote, simply go to the TF1 and NRJ websites or vote by SMS on 7 25 25. It is possible to vote once a day in each category.
The list of nominees for the NRJ Music Awards
After announcing the date of the NRJ Music Awards, TF1 and NRJ have lifted the veil on all the artists nominated in the 17 categories of this 24th edition:
FRANCOPHONE REVELATION
- Ade
- Adele Castillon
- Lujipeka
- Lying
- Pierre de Maere
- Yanns
INTERNATIONAL REVELATION
- Burna Boy
- Dermot Kennedy
- gayle
- Rema
- Rosalia
- Sofia Carson
- yungblud
FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST
- Aya Nakamura
- Amel Bent
- Angela
- Camellia Jordana
- Clara Luciani
- Izia
- Juliet Armanet
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE ARTIST
- Adele
- Anitta
- AvaMax
- Beyonce
- Camila Cabello
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Shakira
FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST
- Amir
- Keen’v
- Kendji Girac
- M Pokora
- Orelsan
- Slimane
- Soprano
- Stromae
- tayc
INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST
- David Guetta
- Ed Sheeran
- farruko
- Harry Styles
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
INTERNATIONAL SONG
- Envelop – Anitta
- Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
- Bam Bam – Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran
- I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta feat. Baby Rexha
- abcdefu – Gayle
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- bones – Imagine Dragons
- calm down -Rema
FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION
- Angele and Damso – demons
- Biglo & Oli feat. Julien Dore – Getting old
- Dadju and Ronisia – Toko Toko
- Orelsan feat. Skread- Together
- Soprano and Gradur – Venga Mi
- Zzg P feat. Hamza & SCH – fade-up
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta – Don’t You Worry
- Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran- Bam Bam
- Elton John and Britney Spears – Hold Me Closer
- Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran- Peru
- Rema & Selena Gomez- calm down
- Rosalia and The Weeknd – The Fama
FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO
- 47TER
- Bigflo & Oli
- Indochina
- Louise Attack
- Black land
GROUP / INTERNATIONAL DUO
- Black Eyed Peas
- blackpink
- Coldplay
- imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- Muse
- OneRepublic
FRANCOPHONE CLIP
- Know everything – Ade
- demons – Angele Feat. Damso
- Getting old – Bigflo & Oli feat. Julien Dore
- The quest -Orelsan
- My love – Stromae & Camila Cabello
- Peon – Vald feat. Orelsan
INTERNATIONAL CLIP
- Don’t You Worry – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
- Pink Venom – Blackpink
- Let Somebody Go -Coldplay and Selena Gomez
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- forget me -Lewis Capaldi
- About Damn Time -Lizzo
dj
- Boris Way
- calvin harris
- David Guetta
- Feder
- Kungs
- Ofenbach
- The Avener
SOCIAL HIT
- Everything is fine – Alonzo feat. Ninho & Naps
- Doja – Central Cee
- Emiliana – CKAY
- Com’dab – DJ Kayz feat. Naza & Keblack
- Middle Of The Night – Elley Duhe
- jiggle jiggle – Jason Derulo, Duke & Jones, Louis Theroux and Amelia Dimz
- Friendships – Pascal Letoublon feat. Leony
- 1,2,3 – Sofia Reyes feat. Jason Derulo & De La Guetto
- Stroll – Soolking & Niska
RECOVERY / ADAPTATION
- We go Yeke – Black M
- Running up that hill -Boris Way
- I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta feat. Baby Rexha
- Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
- sweetly – Soolking
- maniac – Sound of Legend
- Tissues – Yungblud
FRANCOPHONE TOUR
- Clara Luciani
- Grand Corps Malade
- Indochina
- Julien Dore
- Juliet Armanet
- Orelsan
- Soprano
The categories of the NRJ Music Awards
For its 2022 edition, the NRJ Music Awards therefore have four additional categories, in addition to those already known in previous years:
- French clip and international clip: these categories have been separated;
- Social Hit: rewards the artist who has emerged through social networks or digital media;
- Resumption and/or adaptation;
- Francophone tour: the NRJ Music Awards underline the fact of highlighting the live.
In a press release, published on October 25, TF1 and NRJ announced the (provisional) list of artists who will come to perform on stage: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Rosalía, Yungblud, Orelsan, Angèle, Bigflo & Oli, Stromae, Clara Luciani, Soprano, Amir, Keen’V, Kendji Girac and M. Pokora have confirmed their attendance. Other guests will be announced soon.