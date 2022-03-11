How to vote in the 2022 Oscar Awards: which films are nominated for the #OscarsFanFavorite

The Oscar Awards have decided that the public can also have a voice and vote this year 2022, so they created a new category called “Oscar Fan Favorite” and in this note from El Popular we will tell you which films are the finalists. Let us remember that in 2021 there was a 58% drop in viewers who usually follow the television broadcast.

the army of the dead

The film directed by Zack Snyder and released in May 2021, revolves around a group of mercenaries who decide to dock in Las Vegas, after a zombie epidemic.

Cinderella

The film starring Camila Cabello is a live action of this Disney classic, whose purpose was to capture the attention of children and lovers of this type of film.

dunes

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is one of the finalists to win the award given by film fans. Let us remember that Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya participate in this film.

Evil one

A young couple begins to witness paranormal events in their home, after the subject hit Madison hard on the head.

minimata

The film revolves around photographer W. Eugene Smith, who, tired of American society and his own career, decides to travel to Japan to document the effects of mercury poisoning.

the power of the dog

Phil and George Burbank are two very different brothers but still have a deep affection for each other, although problems begin to arise when Phil marries and his brother declares war on his wife and uses their son Peter.

song 2

This children’s film directed by Garth Jennings is also nominated, but this time Buster Moon and his cast of animal performers are preparing to launch a dazzling stage show in the entertainment capital of the world.

Spider-man No Way Home

One of the highest-grossing Marvel movies is also on this list and its presence was essential due to all the commotion that was generated among the fans.

The suicide squad

The James Gunn-directed film starred Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi.

Tick ​​Tick… Boom!

The moving film Tick Tick… Boom!, played by Andrew Garfield is also among the nominees for this new category of the Oscars 2022.