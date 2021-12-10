Indispensable in the kitchen, dishcloths are really useful and functional elements. Typically used to dry dishes, the tea towel also helps us carry hot dishes without burning us. In addition, if necessary they are always ready to quickly clean the work surface. Therefore, it is just impossible to do without it.

Often placed in plain sight lying on the oven door, or hung in some corner of the kitchen, these cotton cloths have only one flaw. They manage to get dirty very quickly.





All it takes is a spot of gravy, or a halo of oil to make them look old and dirty. So, finding the fastest and most practical way to whiten them is imperative.

Before understanding how to wash and remove kitchen towels in the washing machine and without bleach with 2 very easy tricks, we suggest some other little “clean secrets”.

The first trick is the pretreatment. For cloths with stains and stubborn dirt, action must be taken before washing in the washing machine.

Immerse the tea towels in a basin with hot water and a few tablespoons of baking soda. Leave on for half a day and then wash. Before putting them in the washing machine, pour a few drops of dish soap on the stains. Immediately after, rub lightly.

Then be careful not to fill the entire washing machine. To wash these dirty clothes it would be advisable to load the washing machine to 80%.

Set the wash to 40 ° C and add a powder detergent with active oxygen. Once the cycle is complete, the tea towels will appear clean, disinfected and as good as new.