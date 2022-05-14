How to watch all David Fincher movies, what platforms are they on

David Fincher is one of the most prestigious current American film directors. All of his films are synonymous with quality, particularly if you like thrillers, dense and sometimes intimidating plots, but that keep you hooked until the end.

Some of his movies, like Seven, Fight Club or The Social Network, have risen to cult movies, with legions of fans. He is also a highly appreciated director by critics… although he has remained on the verge of winning an Oscar three times.

Fincher has also worked in television, particularly with Netflix, where he produced and directed the first episode of House of Cards, as well as Mindhunter, as well as his latest film, Mank.

But, which platform do you have to go to if you want to see the entire filmography of David Fincher? Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Filmin… this is how Fincher’s films are distributed among streaming platforms.

Mank (2020) – NETFLIX

VIDEO Trailer for Mank, the Netflix biopic movie about the screenwriter of Citizen Kane

Fincher’s most recent film, Mank, is based on the life of Herman Mankiewicz, screenwriter of Citizen Kaneplayed by Gary Oldman, with Tom Burke as Orson Welles and Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, the actress whose reputation was destroyed when she was credited with inspiring the character of Suzan Alexander Kane.

mank managed 10 nominations at the Oscars 2021including best film and director, although the reception among critics and audiences was very uneven.

Being a Netflix production (the third collaboration between the chain and the director) you can rest assured that it will not disappear from the platform.

Gone Girl (2014) – NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO, DISNEY+, HBO MAX

You have plenty of options to see Gone Girl, Fincher’s highest-grossing movie, even if it went under the radar at the Oscars. It tells the story ofand the disappearance of Amy (Rosamund Pike)…and all the evidence (and media sensationalism, too) points to the fact that the culprit is her husband Nick (Ben Affleck).

Perhaps thanks to the popularity of the film, which grossed 369 million dollars and was one of the most commented, viral and to some extent controversial films of 2014, you can see Lost in the catalog Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max.

Millennium: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) – PRIME VIDEO

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a American adaptation of the first novel in Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogyjust two years after Millennium’s Swedish film trilogy, all three of which were released in 2009.

Starring Daniel Craig as a journalist who investigates the disappearance of a girl, the daughter of a wealthy family, 40 years ago, and who has the help of Lisbeth Salender, a punk hacker played by Rooney Maraand which earned an Oscar nomination.

You can only find this movie on Amazon Prime Video. Fincher did not continue with the trilogy, although a sequel was released in 2018, albeit with another actress, directed by Fede Álvarez.

The Social Network (2010) – MOVISTAR PLUS+

Perhaps Fincher’s most acclaimed film since Seven, and one of his most popular for telling the story of the creation of Facebook, with Jesse Eisenberg as Mack Zuckerberg and Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin. Aaron Sorkin’s script did receive an Oscar, and he thinks there could be a sequel (with everything that’s happened recently with Meta, we wouldn’t be surprised…).

Despite the popularity of this film, you will only be able to see it in streaming in the catalog of Movistar Plus+.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – MOVISTAR PLUS+

Accustomed to their thrillers, The curious Case of Benjamin Button It was a beautiful change of third in his career, since it is a love story that takes place throughout the entire 20th century, starring a man who was born with the body of an old man and, as he grew older, his body grew younger.

Adapted from a story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, it features spectacular but subtle special effects to make Brad Pitt grow up and age for decades. The public and the critics adored her, but she fell short of winning the Oscar, despite his 13 nominations.

Today, you can only see this “modern Forrest Gump” in Movistar Plus+.

Zodiac (2007) – HBO MAX

Twelve years after Seven, Fincher repeated the move but this time adapting a real event, the zodiac killera serial killer who in the 1960s and 1970s terrorized the United States, sending cryptograms to the media.

If you have hbo max you can enjoy this thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

Panic Room (2002) – FILMIN

East distressing thriller, starring Jodie Foster and a very young Kristen Stewarthas a script by David Koepp in which a mother and daughter are hiding in their panic room, a totally sealed room with surveillance cameras, when intruders break into the house by force.

This film was a great commercial success in 2002, and although it has remained one of the most forgotten in Fincher’s filmography, you can find out if you have Filmin.

Fight Club (1999) – NETFLIX, PRIME VIDEO, DISNEY+, HBO MAX

Fight Club is known for having been a commercial and critical failure at the time, but over the years it has become a cult film, which goes beyond appearances to talk, with a lot of narrative and visual metaphor, about the nonconformity and rebellion of the young Generation X.

Fortunately, despite the boycott that its studio wanted to put on the film, today you can see it on many platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max.

The Game (1997) – FILMIN, PRIME VIDEO

Michael Douglas and Sean Penn star in a conspiracy thriller, in which a banker traumatized by the suicide of his father, enters to participate in a strange game that begins to mix with reality in disturbing ways.

An unpredictable film, with a somewhat controversial ending, which is well worth discovering for yourself: you can see it at Filmin and Prime Video.

Seven (1995) – HBO MAX, MOVISTAR PLUS+

Fincher’s second film after the reviled Alien 3, was the one that made the world discover the style of this narrator. Seven is one of the most mythical thrillers of the nineties, and starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pittlike a couple of detectives investigating some shocking serial murders linked by the seven deadly sins.

You will be able to discover (or rediscover) Seven in HBOMax and Disney+and even if you have already seen it, each review allows you to discover new things.

Alien 3 (1991) – DISNEY+

Fincher, who to date had directed music videos and commercials, entered the production of Alien 3 to replace Vincent Ward, a sequel that underwent many changes in the script and the intervention of 20th Century Fox. In the end, this sequel to the cult films by Ridley Scott and James Cmaeron did not please fans or critics, and Fincher disowns her.

However, it is still a very different film from the other Alien films, again focused on horror and starring Sigourney Weaver, and like the whole saga you can see it on Disney +. An alternative montage exists, but one that Fincher did not participate in, and is only in home format.