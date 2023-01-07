How to watch América – Querétaro via ViX TUDN Channel 5 streaming, live on Liga MX 2023 | SPORT-TOTAL

After their elimination in the semifinals of the previous tournament, the Águilas del America will perform on Saturday at the Azteca stadium against the ‘Gallos Blancos’ of the Queretaro .

América got rid of two foreign defenders, the Spanish Jorge Meré and the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez, and its main signings were in the national market: goalkeeper Luis Malagón and defender Israel Reyes.

What time do they play América – Querétaro

The match between América – Querétaro will begin at 5:00 p.m. in Mexico and 6:00 p.m. in Peru.

Colombia – 18:00

Ecuador – 18:00

Bolivia – 19:00

Venezuela – 19:00

United States – 19:00

Argentina – 20:00

Uruguay – 20:00

Brazil – 20:00

Chile – 20:00

Paraguay – 20:00

Links to see, America – Querétaro live

Check out the transmission links here to watch América – Querétaro live on Liga MX.

Links to see, America – Querétaro live via ViX

Links to see, America – Querétaro live via TUDN USA

On which channels do they broadcast América – Querétaro live?

ViX is the official signal that will broadcast the match for Mexico. However, TUDN will broadcast the match from the United States for those fans who reside in that country.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS Declarations of Israel Reyes, new reinforcement of America. (Video: America)

“Because of the way we were eliminated last semester, I haven’t stopped thinking about what to correct, what to improve, what I was wrong about,” said Argentine Fernando Ortiz, technical director of the Águilas.

“The aspirations are always the same. Here in an institution as big as America, becoming champion is the main objective for the group”.

While América will start with the objective of going for the title, Querétaro will try to get away from the bottom of the quotient table soon to avoid the fines that the three teams that remain in the bottom will receive at the end of the tournament. The ‘Gallos Blancos’ signed two Argentine reinforcements: midfielder Manuel Duarte and striker Jonathan Torres.