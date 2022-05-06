How to watch free Rakuten channels on Chromecast

The steps to watch free Rakuten TV channels on Chromecast are the same as if you want to watch the platform in any of its other three business models: monthly subscription, online video store or movies and series on demand with ads.

If you are the owner of a dongle Chromecast, we are going to tell you the necessary steps so that you can watch these more than 90 channels at no additional cost from the Japanese brand.

For this you will need a Google Chromecast, a device that makes any conventional television smart. If you have a Smart TV, you may be more interested in directly downloading the Rakuten application, available on almost all models, and save yourself the intermediate step of Chromecast.

First of all, you must connect to the same WiFi network the Chromecast and the device from where you will send the video to your TV (Android or iOS). Once you have completed this process, the Chromecast button will appear in the upper right corner of the screen.

Once you press this button, a list of available Chromecasts in your range will appear and you will only have to select your device for the transfer to begin. Once this step is done, the application and the Chromecast will be linked and the icon will turn yellow to indicate that it is ready to play. Once the “ready to play” message appears on your TV, you can start viewing by clicking on “Watch now”.

Send screen from Home

If you have followed the steps above, but the Cast button does not appear, follow the additional steps:

Restart the Chromecast. Unplug the router and plug it back in. Manually connect to the Service Set Identifier (SSID) of your Chromecast. Open your phone’s Settings app > tap Wi-Fi > connect to the SSID of the Chromecast. Open the Google Home app and try to set up your device again. Factory reset your Chromecast. Contact support.

In the event that the aforementioned icon does not appear for you, what you can do is directly mirroring from your mobile or tablet to the television screen. This will play all kinds of content via Chromecast.

Once you have selected your Chromecast in Home, “Cast my screen” will appear in the lower right corner. This will play exactly the same as what you see on your mobile, so you only have to enter the Rakuten TV application, log in with your account and choose the free channel or content on demand to start playing.