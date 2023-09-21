How to watch her show at the Victoria’s Secrets Fashion World Tour Parade on Prime Video

Singers Doja Cat and Goyo will be the musical representatives for fashion brand Victoria’s Secret’s spectacular return to the television show. On the night of September 6, within the framework of New York Fashion Week, the launch event of ‘Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023’ was held, which will premiere later this month on the Prime Video platform.

The Chocquibtown combo queens not only walked the carpet, but also performed a concert. The Latin GRAMMY winner performed his next single ‘Tumbao’ and offered a preview of what will be seen of him in the project. Doja Cat was also part of the ambitious fashion event and will participate in the Prime Video visual.

The ‘Victoria’s Secret World Tour’ will visit multiple global cities including Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, featuring a diverse array of creative talent. Goyo plays a fundamental role in the collective ‘The House of Bogotá’. The collaborative group includes notable personalities such as fashion designer Melissa Valdes, filmmaker Cristina Sanchez Salamanca, painter Lorena Torres, and dancer/choreographer Mein.

The list of models parading includes Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Honey Dijon, Iman Hammam, Iris Law and Lila Moss, as well as beloved Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge and Adriana Lima, who will be making their triumphant returns. Runway.

Goyo’s performance and participation in the ‘Victoria’s Secret World Tour’ documentary is set to enthrall audiences around the world. Together, they promise an unforgettable celebration at the intersection of music, fashion and culture. Available streaming from 26th September.

Music is fashion and it unites us!