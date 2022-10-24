How to watch Lionsgate – The Third

Starzplay is now Lionsgate+. The “premium” international platform that operates from the Starz company has modified its brand and design in 35 of its markets -including Chile-, renaming itself with the name of its parent company. All as part of an offensive within the rude and narrow race for streaming, where they seek to position themselves with more “exclusive”, “provocative” and “adult” content, as defined a few days ago in the presentation of their new coordinates that performed at an event in Mexico City.

All this means that now via Lionsgate + you can access the content previously available on Starzplay.

Examples? Gaslitthe political thriller about Watergate starring Julia Roberts; The Greatbased on the rise to power of Catherine the Great as Elle Fanning; Gangs of London, the portrait of a city besieged by powerful international gangs; Y The Serpent Queen, a review of the life of Catherine De Medici, with Samantha Morton as the protagonist. Titles such as normal people either P ValleyIn addition to films like the reborn Y Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Gaslit

As for its Spanish-speaking offer, there are series such as miss 89produced by the Chilean firm Fábula, whose first season successfully debuted in February – a second cycle is already confirmed – and which deals with the crooked world of beauty pageants in Mexico during the 80s and 90s; the spanish thriller Express, the story of a unit that fights to solve express kidnappings and that has also closed a new season; and the sci-fi miniseries The shelterrecorded in Chile in 2021, also from Fábula, with Alfredo Castro and Fernanda Urrejola in the cast, and inspired by a concept by Chilean authors Julio Rojas, Francisco Ortega and Enrique Videla.

The shelter

At the event in Mexico, Lionsgate+ also took the opportunity to present new productions in Spanish that will premiere in the coming monthslike the second season of miss 89; Yellow, a kind of dramatic comedy where two women kidnap a suicidal taxi driver (with Eréndira Ibarra, Tessa Ía, Martín Saracho and Lizeth Selene); Y Nacho, the bet focused on the Spanish pornographic industry and inspired by the life of the legend of the field, Nacho Vidal, who has closely advised the scripts. Of those announced, it is the only one that has a date for its world premiere: it will be December 11.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Showrunner of the series Nacho; Nacho Vidal, who advises the production about his own life; and Maria de Nati, actress from the series, during the Lionsgate+ event in Mexico City. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images For LIONSGATE+)

in conversation with Worship, the president of international channels of Starz, Superna Kalle, details the implications of this new era as Lionsgate +: “Our biggest challenge is that people see us and know us. What we are focusing on now is marketing, so that Lionsgate+ is first and foremost in people’s minds, especially when they want to watch edgy (intense/provocative/dark) premium adult drama.”

“(Regarding the name change) we’ve been working on it for quite some time, and mainly we wanted to make sure we took our service to the next level. We did a lot of research. After doing identity work for Latin American consumers, we wanted to make sure we had a name that fit our image, our brand, our beautiful new logo, and our graphics. Lionsgate was the winning choice.”

-What will be the main difference that Lionsgate+ will offer compared to other platforms?

The other platforms have something for everyone, different types of series and different types of programming, while we offer premium adult edgy drama.

-Why have you decided to focus on the adult world?

Because it is in our DNA. When referring to premium, it means that you can see things that you would not see with your children or with your grandmother. That you can watch it with other adults, because we offer content about sex, drugs, crime and thrillers, and that makes us stand out and be different. We do only one thing but we do it well. Our programming team is very focused on finding the best stories from around the world.

-How relevant are the local productions of each country for you?

Yes! Very important. We have had enormous success with show debuts and many more are coming, so local productions are very relevant, there are fantastic creators, people who tell stories, fantastic producers and directors, here and in Latin America, which gives a concept of globalization and global stories that deliver authenticity in each country where it occurs.

“Consumers in Latin America have received our work very well, so we feel that we must offer them more and more. The success of miss 89 It’s a great example for us, with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a big point for us.”

-How has the experience of working with the Chilean production company Fábula been?

fantastic. They manage to bring very good stories and we wanted to make sure as Lionsgate+ that we work with the best, and Fábula has an excellent reputation, which led us to have a very creative and satisfying experience.

-Through the Direct to Consumer application in Android and Apple services.

-On Apple TV channels.

-Lionsgate+ is also available on the following local platforms: Movistar TV, WOM TV, DirecTV Go, Claro Video, Apple TV.