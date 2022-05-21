How to watch Pirates of the Caribbean in chronological order?

The Pirates of the Caribbean, like Jungle Cruise, began as an attraction at Disneyland. But this attraction ended up becoming one of the greatest Pirates productions of all time, with Johnny Depp to the head like the captain Jack Sparrow.

Although the actor is currently involved in controversy over his trial against Amber Heardthe movies are back in the spotlight, as it is news that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 could go ahead, and that it has two scripts, one with Margot Robbie, and one without her, that could revive the options of Johnny returning, although the actor declared in the trial that after how Disney treated him, he does not think he will ever return.

Controversies aside, if you have come to this article it is because you want to know how to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean movies in order, you are in luck, we know how to guide you.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films stand out for their irreverent humor and for the chemistry between Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and actress Keira Knightley, together they form a strange love triangle, which helps them to overcome all the dangers that lie in wait for them.

In what order should you watch the Pirates of the Caribbean movies?

Pirates of the Caribbean 1. The Curse of the Black Pearl (Year 2003) Pirates of the Caribbean 2. Dead Man’s Chest. (2006) Pirates of the Caribbean 3. At World’s End (2007) Pirates of the Caribbean 4. On Stranger Tides (2011) Pirates of the Caribbean 5. Salazar’s Revenge (2017)

Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow.

Beyond the order of Pirates of the Caribbean: What did he bring to the genre?

The Pirates of the Caribbean films were a pleasant surprise for the public and experts, at least the first two installments, which were something new. As of the third installment, a very common criticism was the repetition of humorous gags, added to the fact that the pirates, as such, were losing everything.

That yes, the franchise continued because despite these criticisms, at the box office it was a real bombshell, more than 4,000 million dollars is the sum that among the 5 films they have brought to Disney, and that for a company is above everything.

What happens with Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The latest news about pirates of the Caribbean has led us to learn that Johnny Depp had a preliminary agreement with Disney to star in the filmbut in 2018, Disney backed down because his affair with Amber Heard came to light, which we prefer not to talk about because our theme is film and television.

This left out Depp of this and other films, but recently, the producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that there is a desire to make Pirates of the Cribe 6, in fact, confirmed two scripts, one with the aforementioned Margot Robbie, and one without her, leading to speculation that there is a remote possibility that Johnny Depp would return. one last time for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Another option that has been rumored is that Karen Gillian, known for being Nebula in Marvel Studios, could be the protagonist, although nothing was ever mentioned about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but rather a spin-off of this universe.

Would you like Karen Gillian as a Pirate of the Caribbean?

Where can the Pirates of the Caribbean movies be seen in order?

Once the question is resolved: “How to watch Pirates of the Caribbean in chronological order?”now we solve the ballot and we also leave you the platforms where you can see Pirates of the Caribbean in chronological order:

AppleTV.

Rakuten.

GooglePlay.

Prime Video.

Microsoft Store.

What is the problem with these options? That you cannot watch these movies by subscription, but you will have to pay for a rental or purchase of them. But hey, don’t worry, because if you want to see them without additional payment, you have the 5 Pirates of the Caribbean movies to watch in chronological order on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus has its own collection.

It is undeniable that despite the controversies, the Pirates of the Caribbean saga is one of the most popular Disney franchises, so it will not be surprising that in the future we continue to see stories, either with or without Jack Sparrow: What kind of story do you prefer to see?