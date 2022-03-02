How to watch the Day 8 match LIVE?

The red-and-white team will seek their third victory of the campaign visiting Atlético de San Luis, which arrives motovado after beating Rayados.

Chivas de Guadalajara will have their fourth game away from home in the Clausura 2022 Tournament,visiting Atlético de San Luis. The game corresponds to Day 8 of a new campaign in the MX League and will be arbitrated by César Arturo Ramos, who will be accompanied by line judges Marco Antonio Bisguera and Michel Ricardo Espinoza.

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in Mexican soccer in this interesting match against the Potosinos. The last red and white presentation Away from home it happened on Matchday 6 where they played a good game in the second half, but they couldn’t score on León’s court after losing 2-1 in the last minute. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano will try to regain confidence, after the disaster against Puebla last weekend.

The last antecedent between both combined dates from the past 2021where the San Luis team won by a landslide 3-1 on Date 1 of the 2021 Shout Mexico Apertura Tournament, with a terrible performance from the rojiblanca defense, which continues to have many problems in this competition where they are in tenth place with just seven units.