How to watch ‘The First Lady’: info on Showtime’s new anthology series

ads

Considering how Showtime has battled some of Hollywood’s brightest stars to play some of Washington’s biggest figures, you probably want to know how to watch The First Lady.

The debut season of the anthology series, which premieres tomorrow, Sunday, April 17, follows the lives of three of America’s most iconic first ladies with “intertwined stories so intimate it’s like the walls of the White House.” were talking,” as Showtime says in a synopsis.

We’ve got the scoop on the new show below, so if you’re a history buff or just a TV fanatic, read on!

What is ‘The First Lady’ about? Source: Showtime

Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford in ‘The First Lady’

Showtime calls The First Lady a “revealing reinterpretation of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.” The first season will feature three first ladies, Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions in history have been hidden in plain sight, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. . “The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their travels to Washington, delving into their past, and following them beyond the White House to their greatest moments.”

Who is in the cast of ‘The First Lady’?

Leading the cast of the Showtime series is How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, French Exit actress Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and The X-Files alum Gillian Anderson, like Eleanor Roosevelt.

Meanwhile, a trio of well-known actors play American presidents: The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle plays Barack Obama, Olympus Has Fallen’s Aaron Eckhart plays Gerald Ford, and 24’s Kiefer Sutherland plays Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

And the supporting cast is also packed with familiar faces, including Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects), Judy Greer (The Thing About Pam), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) and Clea DuVall (Veep).

Novelist Aaron Cooley created the series, while Cathy Schulman, who won an Oscar as producer of the 2004 film Crash, serves as executive producer and showrunner. Viola and her husband, Julius Tennon, are also executive producers. And Susanne Bier, Emmy winner for TV show The Night Manager, directed every episode of Season 1.

How do I see ‘The First Lady’?

The First Lady premieres on Showtime tomorrow night, Sunday, April 17 at 9 pm ET, with the remainder of the 10-episode season continuing on Sunday nights at the same time.

You can also stream the series through Showtime. If you don’t already have that streaming platform, you can add Showtime to your pay TV subscription or get Showtime as an add-on to your Hulu subscription or Amazon Prime membership, both of which are $10.99 per month after a seven month subscription. free trial day. Showtime is also offering a 30-day free trial of its streaming platform followed by a special price of $3.99 per month for four months.

ads