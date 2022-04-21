How to watch The First Lady, the first two chapters are now available – FayerWayer

The influence of women in all spheres has always been very important and powerful, and it is precisely what the new series seeks to highlight “The First Lady”where episode after episode will analyze how the work has been and the importance of the First Ladies of the United States.

The series was created by Showtime and the first two episodes are available for streaming. It was released just last April 17, under the impeccable performances of Viola DavisMichelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Andersonplaying Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively.

Where can you see The First Lady?

When watching a Showtime production, you can watch The First Lady on the platform of Paramount+, available in Mexico. At the moment there are only two episodes uploaded, but week after week they will be released on the same platform.

It will be interesting to see the performance of Juan de Niro playing a young Barack Obama. And yes, from the last name it can be inferred that he is the son of the very first actor Robert de Niro. Dakota Fanning will also be in this production playing Susan Ford.

The first two episodes are directed by Danish Susanne Bier, who has directed movies like Bird Box and Brothers, as well as the miniseroe The Night Manager. Her film Her Revenge won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2010.

This is the synopsis of The First Lady:

“A revealing recast of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves into the personal and political lives of the Ladies. Exploring everything from her trips to Washington, family life, and political contributions that changed the world, the impact of the women of the White House is no longer hidden from view.”

