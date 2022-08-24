How to watch The Hunger Games in chronological order

The Hunger Games is a young adult storybook series written by one of the best authors in the genre, Suzanne Collins. The series is quite long, but the stories are equally interesting to read.

However, in recent years, several of these books have been turned into ‘The Hunger Games’ movies or series, which can be found on any OTT platform or in theaters after their release.

What is the story of ‘The Hunger Games’?

The Hunger Games tells us a story about a distant future where a very popular game is called “The Hunger Games”.

The game has only one rule: be the last man standing or survive to win the game and the prize.

The games take place in the ruins of post-war America, which is now destroyed due to a mysterious war that wiped out the once-growing nations.

The nations are now replaced by a small nation called “The Nation of Panem”, which is a capital surrounded by a total of twelve other outlying districts.

The game has been made brutal on purpose to keep all the powers of the districts in check and ensure the ultimate dominance of the capital.

According to the rules of the “Hunger Games”, it is important to send a boy and a girl of your choice to the capital for the games. Boys must be between twelve and eighteen years old and must be able to put up a fight.

The only other rule of “The Hunger Games” is to kill and eliminate all opponents to become the last player standing and win the game.

The rules of the game are inhumane, but it’s broadcast like a killer live TV show in every district.

The series written by Suzanne Collins about the “Hunger Games” is very interesting for fans, especially for teenagers.

Movies made from the “Hunger Games” novels include three of Collins’ internationally best-selling novels and another part of the “Hunger Games” series called “Birds and Serpents.”

How many “Hunger Games” movies are there?

Of the total number of books written by Collins, only four have been made into movies so far.

The name of the ‘Hunger Games’ movies and the year these movies were produced are reportedly listed below,

The Hunger Games [Estrenada en marzo de 2012]

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire [Estrenada en noviembre de 2013].

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Released November 2014

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Released November 2015

The Ballad of the Songbirds and the Serpent – ​​Expected to be released in November 2023

This is the complete list of films produced and planned from the novel “The Hunger Games” written by Collins.

Just like the book franchise, all of the movies have received a great deal of support and following from the teen community around the world.

What are the “Hunger Games” movies?

The name of the movies include,

The Hunger Games,

This “Hunger Games” movie was released in 2012.

The cast of the first ‘Hunger Games’ movie has some popular character names attached to it, including,

Josh Lawrence (Peeta Mellark).

Liam Hemsworth.

Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen).

The film lasted about two hours and twenty-two minutes.

This was the first film that marked the beginning of a new film series derived from the ‘Hunger Games’ novels.

The film “The Hunger Games” (2012) is based on Collin’s 2008 novel, which bears the same name as the film.

It tells the story of the “Nation of Panem” situated in the ruins of the North American continent.

It also describes all the rules regarding the hunger games and the main reason for the masterful creation of such a brutal game.

The film also tells the story of an uprising and power struggles between the twelve districts and the central capitol.

In this movie, the girl named Jennifer Lawrence sent to the games was played by Katniss Everdeen, while Peeta Mellark starred in the role of the boy named Josh Hutcherson.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,

The film was released in the year 2013.

The characters in this new film remain the same. This is an excerpt from the 2009 book ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ written by Collins.

The story begins after Josh Lawrence returns home safe and sound after completing and winning the ’74th Hunger Games’.

In this film, Jennifer Lawrence’s adventure is shown when she suspects that a possible rebellion against the capital is brewing, all while President Snow, the president of Panem, prepares for the great ’75th Annual Hunger Games Event. ‘.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,

The film was released in the year 2014.

It is derived from Collin’s 2010 novel and has the same name as the novel itself.

In this movie Jennifer Lawrence is seen joining the rebellion of the thirteenth district and working under the leadership of another president named Coin.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The film was released in the year 2015.

Currently, it is one of the most watched and loved movies of the entire ‘Hunger Games’ series, as it shows Jennifer’s adventure on how she turned the tables on President Show and achieved the rebellion.

Where can you watch the Hunger Games movies?

The series “The Hunger Games” is one of the most popular among teenagers and is widely watched around the world. As a result, the movie franchise is widely available on any online OTT platform, including Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Hulu and many more.

You can rent the movie or subscribe to watch it online,

You can also catch the movie at your local theater after it’s released.