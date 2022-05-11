Movie stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt have teamed up to bring audiences the hilarious action flick, The lost City.

The film follows novelist Loretta Sage (played by Sandra Bullock) and her book cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the heroic character of Dash in Loretta’s novel.

Things take a turn for the worse, however, when the duo are kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire who thinks they can lead him to a lost treasure hidden in an ancient city.

news week has everything you need to know about how to watch The lost City online for free.

how to watch The lost City free online

The lost City premiered at South by Southwest on March 12, 2022, and hit theaters in the US on March 25. The film has been a huge success since its release, grossing over $163 million worldwide, making it the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2022 by far.

Now, The lost City it is available for the US public to view online at any time.

The movie is available to stream exclusively through Paramount+ now and even better, there’s the opportunity to watch the movie for free.

If you are already a Paramount+ customer, The lost City is now available for you to enjoy in all its splendor. However, if you’re not already a Paramount+ customer, you can sign up now after a seven-day free trial.

The lost City is available to view during the seven-day free trial period, as well as a host of other content, including The Godfather, Jackass Forever, 1883, Y SMASH

After the trial has expired, you can subscribe to Paramount+ for $4.99 per month.

Also, if you want an ad-free subscription package, you can sign up for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Alternatively, if you’re an Amazon Prime customer, you can add Paramount+ to your Prime Video account for an additional $4.99 per month.

The good news is that the first week of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video is free, which means you can watch The lost City free.

Paramount+ as a whole will provide customers with access to a wide range of content, including sports, movies, TV shows, documentaries and more.

Paramount+ also carries live local CBS stations in the US, as well as CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

The lost City is streaming on Paramount+ now.