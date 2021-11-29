How to watch TV without the digital terrestrial decoder? The solution is free

In Italy, the television world is still particularly active and followed, despite the now wide spread of Internet connections and the important numbers recorded by platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. In this context, some users may have a need for watch TV channels without a decoder (or without a TV).

In this context, you should know that over the last few years almost all the main Italian television broadcasters have “adapted to the times”. Indeed, the most important “players” of the market have embraced the world of streaming and on demand.

This means that nowadays it is no longer even necessary to have a decoder or a television to view, both live and “deferred”, the contents broadcast by the Italian television world. Among other things, net of the presence of some advertising and possibly a registration to be made here and there, all this is almost always possible totally free.

All you need is an Internet connection on average “performing” in order to take advantage of the contents linked to the main Italian channels present on digital terrestrial. To give you some concrete examples, the official RaiPlay portal allows you to view myriads of content on demand, as well as live coverage of “mamma” Rai TV channels.

Then there is the Mediaset Play website, which allows you to watch live Rete 4, Canale 5, Italy 1 and the other channels belonging to the Biscione group, as well as to view some programs broadcast previously. For channels such as NINE, DMAX, K2 and the like, you should instead refer to the Discovery + portal.

In short, clearly those carried out here these are just a few examples and you still have to connect to the right website (so the “navigation” is not exactly as convenient as pressing a button on the remote control), but it was interesting to analyze the fact that the Italian television world is changing and is now increasingly focusing on the Web too. Probably some of you already knew this, but others may have remained at the not too distant times, when Italian TV seemed not to want to know about the Internet.