How to watch UEFA Champions League for free: Atletico Madrid

Last call for Milan this evening, November 24, at 9pm. Ibrahimovic and his teammates are necessarily called to win against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano not to say goodbye definitively to the dream of qualifying for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022.









A goal that the Rossoneri of Pioli, the most successful Champions ever in the Champions League after Real Madrid, have been missing for too long, but the only victory against Simeon’s men it will not be enough to qualify for the round of 16. By virtue of the single point obtained so far in Group B, Milan’s qualification for the knockout phase of the Champions 2021-2022 passes from a victory against Atletico Madrid but also from the results of Liverpool and Porto, the other two opponents of the Rossoneri in the group. In short, qualifying for the round of 16 is and remains a feat, but the first step to achieving it is win tonight at 9pm against Atletico Madrid.

Where to see Atletico Madrid – AC Milan of Champions

A game, Atletico Madrid – Milan from Champions League, therefore crucial for the European fate of the Rossoneri, it is the classic that no football fan would ever want to miss. The Champions League 2021-2022 is the protagonist of a real revolution in which there is the hand of Amazon Prime Video, which obtained the exclusive broadcast of the 16 best matches on Wednesday since the start of the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022. No Sky therefore to see Milan – Porto di Champions: the satellite broadcaster from this year and for the next two will be able to broadcast 121 of the 137 matches on the calendar, among which it is not included Milan – Atletico Madrid tonight.

Therefore, where do you see Atletico Madrid – AC Milan of Champions? The 9pm match on Wednesday 24 November 2021 will be visible in live And streaming only on Amazon Prime Video. No broadcast on a traditional free-to-air broadcaster, no live broadcast on Sky: only subscribers to the ad will be able to see it Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch AC Milan – Atletico Madrid of Champions for free

For watch for free Atletico Madrid – Milan Champions of 21, therefore, an Amazon Prime Video account is required. The connection from the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid will start already at 19:30, when will the pre game of the crucial Champions League match. At 21 the kick-off, which will see Sandro Piccinini at the microphones with the technical contribution of Massimo Ambrosini.

Although AC Milan – Atletico Madrid of Champions is in exclusive for Amazon Prime Video subscribers, you will be able to see it free thanks to the free trial period put on the plate by the e-commerce giant. In fact, by activating the trial, you will get it for free for 30 days the opportunity to see the Champions League matches broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, take advantage of the immense catalog composed of movies and TV series in addition to having free shipments of items purchased on Amazon.

Subscribe now to Amazon Prime Video to watch Champions League Atletico Madrid – AC Milan for free