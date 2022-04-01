How to watch Vix the largest streaming service in Spanish in the United States and Latin America | Univision News Events

In United States

Nearly 1,000 free live matches and access to more than 500 matches from the most important leagues in South America, including the Brazilian Championship, the Professional Football League of Argentina, the First Division of Colombia and the League 1 of Peru, for a limited time. Exclusive coverage of more than 75 matches of the Liga de Expansión de México and Liga Femenil MX.

In addition, it will have premium access to select matches from the UEFA Champions League, Liga MX and the United States Women’s National Team.

ViX will be the digital destination of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and will feature the live broadcast in “Zona TUDN” of the draw on April 1, with Adriana Monsalve, Andrés Vaca, Hristo Stoichkov, Julio Ibáñez, Paco Villa, Rafa Márquez, Toño de Valdés and Javier Zanetti live from Doha.

The hearing will have the simultaneous live transmission of at least 30 games, exclusive content and exhaustive analysis by our team of experts on the “Zona TUDN” channel.

Also, exclusive matches from the Mexican Expansion League and Liga Femenil MX will be available.

Music

“Uforia with Bad Bunny: the event that revolutionized music in 2020”. This special, which premieres today, March 31, takes viewers behind the scenes of a Uforia live music event with Bad Bunny on September 20, 2020 in New York City. In the worst moment of the pandemic, this epic event brought one of the biggest artists on the planet to the stage in an unprecedented way, overcoming the many challenges of bringing a live concert into the homes of music fans in NYC and around the world.

This special tells the story of how Uforia managed to keep the biggest secret of all time and gave more than 10 million fans an unforgettable experience that reverberated around the world. With the help of New York City, its police department, and Harlem Hospital, plus the ingenuity of countless creative people, Uforia designed and built a stage on a specially adapted truck and toured the streets of the Bronx and Spanish Harlem to put on a live musical show, something that had never been attempted before. Now, for the first time, ViX reveals the enormous effort that went into putting on this event.

Entertainment

“Behind the scenes”. This show takes viewers behind the scenes of TelevisaUnivision’s most successful reality shows. The first edition of “Behind the scenes” offers a direct look at the intimate moments that the audience does not get to see during the production of “Tu cara me sonido”. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, confessions, exclusive footage, and other never-before-seen moments from the show, “Behind the scenes” is hosted by Rafael Araneda and airs after each episode of “Your face sounds to me,” on Sundays at 10 pm Eastern US.

“The most ViXto”. Hosted by Jomari Goyso of “Despierta América” and 2021 “Nuestra Belleza Latina” winner Sirey Morán, this magazine is the most informed source on what to watch on ViX. During each episode, users will learn more details about the new programs and content that will be offered on ViXand watch trailers for popular series, movies, soap operas, and specials on the service.

ViX is available from this Thursday in the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.