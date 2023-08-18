How to wear a bubble bob in autumn-winter 2023

there is new trending hairstyle A walk around town that will add a touch of sparkle to your hair and your autumn look. We present to you ‘Bob Cut Hairstyle’bubble‘, a silhouette that is becoming one of the most popular styles of the year, reflected in increased demand at salons across the country.

“It’s defined by that ’90s curve that, until recently, was restrained and has a bit of bounce,” explains the stylist. luke hersheson, who came up with the nickname. ‘Natalie Portman’s Hair Inside near anyway it’s a great reference bob haircut 90’s Christy Turlington,

Alamy stock photo. Natalie Portman in Closer, the benchmark for an extravagant bob.

A curved shape combined with downward-curved tips is the hallmark of a good bubble bob, This is a style that looks good on most face shapes because of its length: “It sits halfway between the shoulders and the chin,” Hersheson says. Somewhere in that space, there is usually a length for each person.’

Getty Images. Texture is key to achieving perfection in this look.

Updos have reigned supreme for what appears to be forever, so the bubble bob represents a glamorous departure from this aesthetic. While the tousled bob will always have its place, those who prefer a more sophisticated look will love the more luxurious looking bobble: “It’s really important to pay attention to how you style your hair — texture plays a role in this look.” is an important part of,” says Hersheson… Recommend using a round brush Hersheyson’s Round Brush To get this look at home.

There’s Another Big Hair Trend This Year, Like the Hush Cut bubble bob Is lights and full of moeAgitation:”It’s cut from an invisible layer, so it weighs less,” Hersheson says. It’s important not to be too graphic, it’s an early 90s look. This hairstyle is ultra chic and looks great with fresh skin and minimal makeup.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk.