How to Wear a Bucket Hat Like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and More

After dad shoes and low-rise jeans, another somewhat divisive trend has taken the fashion world by storm: bucket hats. If you go out or scroll through Instagram, chances are you’ll find someone wearing one (and probably look great doing it).

If you didn’t know, these hats were originally designed in the early 1900s, purely with function in mind. With their downward sloping brim, they helped protect Irish fishermen and farmers from the rain. Fast forward to the 60s and the mod fashion movement, and the bucket hat has undergone a metamorphosis – going from a purely practical item to a stylish piece to have in your closet.

A few decades later, they were embraced by the hip-hop community in the 80s and 90s, with rappers like LL Cool J and many others adopting them. Back in 2000, bucket hats were something of a staple for Jay-Z (today some might even call him the king of bucket hats). However, by the end of the early years, the popularity of sloping styles waned and they became perceived as uncool and silly. people (but not everybody) avoided the style for the most part.

That all changed when Rihanna’s BFF Melissa Forde launched an entire line of bucket hats in 2015 (the Fenty founder modeled a few, of course). Sothe fashion sphere saw a slew of designers debuting different versions of the controversial accessory for the Spring/Summer 2018 season. see-through on the runway during Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Now, as I mentioned, they’re everywhere again with celebrities and influencers sporting them non-stop. If you’re feeling the trend, keep scrolling for inspiration on how to wear a bob.

With a cozy sweater and a skirt

Model Paloma Elsesser paired a shiny bob with an evergreen plaid sweater, dramatic black skirt and fierce slingbacks. A raised version, ready for the office.

With a leather jacket and a graphic t-shirt

Here, Dua Lipa rocked a bright pink and red crochet style with an oversized leather Balenciaga jacket, vintage Fred Flintstone graphic tee and red cargo pants. Perfection off duty.

denim on denim

Tierra Whack chose a frayed denim iteration for performance and effortlessly coordinated it with overalls worn over a white tee. The rapper also added an assortment of jewelry to spice up the look.

With accessories on accessories

Speaking of – Rihanna rocked this fuzzy black bob with a black t-shirt and sunglasses, plus lots of bling.

With a bra top

As for Vanessa Hudgens, she styled a white version with a contrasting black bra top and matching jeans. She also added a pearl necklace for good measure.

with a bikini

SZA has long been a fan of the bob. Here she paired a black and white tropical print with a strappy bikini. A classic beach girl look.

With an oversized shirt and a crop top

Fellow bucket hat enthusiast, Hailey Bieber, opted for an all-black monochromatic cut in this photo, layering a loose button up over a cropped tee and completing things with a matching top.

With a chic outfit

Amandla Stenberg’s cozy brown bucket hat added a playful touch to her refined plaid look. We will also note here the trendy corset they wore under their blazer.

With a mini pleat

For an outing with BFF Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow matched her bucket hat to her beige pleated mini skirt. So fabulous.

With a blazer

Kaia Gerber looked super stylish when she hit the pavement in this outfit, which saw the model pair a patterned hat with an oversized blazer, high waisted jeans and chic lace-up boots.

With an all-leather look

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid offset a fierce leather-on-leather look by adding a whimsical lavender bucket hat.

With jeans and furry heels

Kendall Jenner showed off a patent bucket hat here, pairing it with an oversized leather jacket, a printed top, classic jeans and fluffy heeled sandals. It was definitely a moment.

