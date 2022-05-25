How to wear a high waisted belt this summer 2022 to be sublime and super trendy?

How to wear a high waisted belt? This fashion phenomenon has existed since the 1920s to accentuate the silhouette and make it even more feminine. Since curves have always been considered sensual, many women try to imitate or emphasize them. It is by far the most popular accessory in this area. However, dark times marred its popularity, as it was considered outdated a few years ago… In fact, it’s due to the fashion disaster of the late 2000s and 2010s, we’re still a bit skeptical . When you hear about this type of design, don’t imagine the chunky, ugly chunky belts we’ve seen with peplum dresses. yuck! Think small! We’re here to inspire you and show you what’s trending in street style. Be the most fashionable on the urban catwalk!

Chains, leather, faux leather, silk, wool and many more… Indeed, belts exist in various shapes and fabrics. A fashion piece can completely change your outfit. Isn’t it wonderful? Whether high, low, large or small, the belt is the fashion item par excellence. By the way, if you’ve ever watched Say Yes to the Dress, you know that even with the dullest wedding dress, a belt changes the whole look! So imagine what you could do when more colors and shapes are involved! This summer, the fashion trends for 2022 are in full swing! To add chic to your Birkenstocks for work or your white sneakers, follow our advice and get inspired to choose the perfect style for your taste!

skin on skin

It’s a classic Carrie Bradshaw moment in her wild look! If you watched Sex and the City, you know that SJP was known for its experimental style. Although we don’t always agree with her clothing choices, this one really stood out to us! Since summer is already here and we bask in the warm rays of the sun, we shed extra layers. By the way, crop tops are still in fashion and with them, low waist jeans are on their way to becoming stars. And by combining the two, you will have a lot of empty space on your belly. So, by putting a tight belt around your bare waist, you accentuate your curves even more or, you simply give the illusion that you have them! Either way, it’s a win-win situation!

With a dress

Emily Ratajkowski wears an exquisite belt of gold chains to adorn her little black satin dress. She, however, hangs freely on her hips, attracting full attention. It is important to accessorize a plain dress. Not only is her figure strongly accentuated by defining her curves and therefore becomes more feminine… But also, her golden piece is perfectly matched with her gold jewelry and even the details of her trendy handbag, thus completing her look.

The good thing is that it can perfectly match any dress and completely change its shape. It’s as if you had two dresses and everything depended on one accessory! Besides, for a little more inspiration, copy the looks of Miley Cyrus!

Pants and shorts

Summer is here and short shorts too! If you want to have a Lady Di look, these shorts are your best friends! But why not step up a gear? Shorts are considered super comfortable, but bland and boring. Indeed, most people wear them for sports and that’s it. But if you really want to make them your centerpiece, you can easily make them more fabulous. Moreover, the belt at the waist adds a certain depth to the outfit and makes it more chic and less sporty. Combine it with a shirt, funky sunglasses and mules or clogs and you have the perfect summer look!

id=”more-459100″>

How to wear a high waisted belt? Copy the looks!

Accentuate your curves by defining them with the ultimate accessory.

Do you like bigger or smaller sizes?

Besides, you can wear them with absolutely everything!

Do you know how to wear a high waist belt?

Try the skin on skin style!

You can change all the dresses with just one accessory!

How to wear a high waisted belt in 2022?

How to wear a little black dress? Enhance it with one accessory at a time.

Jacquemus summer 2022 fashion trend: have an impeccable sense of fashion.

Vouis Vuitton women’s fashion 2022: make the streets your own catwalk!

How to wear a high waisted belt? Well… With everything!

Dress with high waist belt: incorporate it into your daily style.

If you’re more practical, wear a women’s fanny pack around your waist.

Be bold and try new combinations.

We are crazy about these styles at the DeaVita office!