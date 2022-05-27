Entertainment

How to wear a mini shirt dress in the style of Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway (39) is the queen of the red carpet and continues to prove it at every step. She recently conquered Cannes with her white “sheet” dress that was replicated ad nauseam on social networks. But that was not the only look that fell in love with the French city, but she was also seen in a mini shirt dress which amazed everyone.

And it is that her looks have everything to be viral: elegance, originality, sensuality and that unique touch that makes the actress of the legendary film ‘The devil wears fashion’ one of the muses of houses like Armani. In fact, the white dress that she wore for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year belongs to the Armani Privé collection.

