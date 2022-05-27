How to wear a mini shirt dress in the style of Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway (39) is the queen of the red carpet and continues to prove it at every step. She recently conquered Cannes with her white “sheet” dress that was replicated ad nauseam on social networks. But that was not the only look that fell in love with the French city, but she was also seen in a mini shirt dress which amazed everyone.

And it is that her looks have everything to be viral: elegance, originality, sensuality and that unique touch that makes the actress of the legendary film ‘The devil wears fashion’ one of the muses of houses like Armani. In fact, the white dress that she wore for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year belongs to the Armani Privé collection.

The white satin dress that wowed everyone at Cannes. Font. Vogue.

Mini shirt dress: feminine and elegant

The truth is that the style of Anne Hathaway is always a “Yes”. And besides, he has the quality of hitting both with his glamorous outfits to cross the red carpet and to conquer the street style with his more casual outfits.

It was also in Cannes that she was seen walking during the day with a mini shirt dress that conquered us as much as her dress with train and white satin stole. We analyze it.

Elegant, feminine and always successful. Font. Vogue.

How to take advantage of the mini shirt dress according to Anne Hathaway?

The actress knows like the back of her hand all the tricks to wear each outfit making the most of it. Each garment has its styling tricks that serve to stylize the figure and Anne Hathaway knows them all.

On this occasion, the mini shirt dress of inspiration in the 70’s of Anne Hathaway was the garment with which she attended the press conference on her film “Armageddon Time“. With the undisputed hallmark of Gucci, the retro vibe of her dress was completed with her half-up hairstyle and her oversized sun-kissed frame.

The detail of the belt girdling the waist is key to stylizing the entire figure and marking the center, something that always refines and harmonizes.

To lengthen her legs, she did not forget to combine the pumps style shoes in nude with the nude of the belt and finally, choose a model with a vertical line of the same color to refine the silhouette and achieve the perfect match with the rest of the skin-colored components. .

The mini-dress and nude high-heeled shoes are an infallible combination.

And although this outfit is a current trend, many elements refer to another era… And that is how she chooses her looks. Anne Hathaway: we verified it when we saw her in the psychedelic look of Christopher Jhon Rogers She also looks for inspiration!

She does this by adding personal touches to the classic and elegant style that she likes, looking for reminiscences of a golden age and interpreting her version of classic, feminine and elegant characters such as Jackie Kennedy, among others. It looks like her in this case, without a doubt, because of the tweed texture and her vintage accessories.

Added to his own styling tricks!Anne Hahaway always right when it comes to fashion and glamour! Do you dare to recreate this look with mini shirt dress?

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!