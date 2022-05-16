How to wear a pencil skirt to look like a celebrity

The pencil skirt, also known as tube skirt is a model that is due to Christian Dior. The French designer, tired of the excesses that this garment had in the 1940s, decided to create pieces that were closer to the body to highlight the woman’s figure. This garment is characterized by its length since it is kept just below the knee, that is, It is neither too long nor too short.

Recently, some images of Anne Hathaway wearing a pencil skirt with buttons were shared that impacted social networks. The image corresponds to the series “She came to me”, where the New York actress participates, the 39-year-old artist was captured with a look office shoes and some normcore style shoes.

The pencil skirt was a trend during the sixties and over time it has been reinventing itself to be more comfortable, but preserving its elegance. With this outfit, simplicity prevails over extravagant trends and has proven to be a versatile piece, so much so that it stopped being an office piece and instead the present is lucida in different contexts.

One of the personalities who has bet the most on this skirt is Victoria Beckham, who in her most recent collection showed how this skirt can be worn with more formal shoes, but without losing freshness.

Nicole Kidman is another of the celebrities who has opted to wear this timeless piece. One of the most striking appearances was made two years ago at the New York Fashion Week. There she was with Yalitza Aparicio and wore a tube skirt and simple sneakers. The elegant touch was represented by the dark tones of the clothes he wore.

Kim Kardashian has also been one of the celebrities who has surrendered to the feet of a pencil skirt. In 2015, in fact, several specialized fashion portals asked themselves if this style of garment was suitable for a woman like her who has quite pronounced curves.