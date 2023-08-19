Entertainment

How to Wear a Pink Manicure Like Selena Gomez in Summer 2023

We haven’t run out of pink yet. barbie effect It’s even made people who were previously allergic to the color proudly wear it, and Google data shows that searches for ‘pink barbie’ are on the rise: up 170% in the past 30 days . And the thing is, no one is safe from this trend… not even Selena Gomez,

Selena Gomez.

This week, Singer and founder of beauty brand Rare Beauty, posing for a mirror selfie wearing a ’90s-inspired pink outfit. She wore a low-cut blush chainmail dress with hot pink lingerie and bright pink lips, topped off with a Pamela Anderson updo. but that was the color of your nails The one that seemed most accessible.

barbie pink nails they are literally everywhere this summer, We’ve seen all shades of pink, but Selena Gomez’s Bubblegum Manicure Is Perfect and Looks Great, painted on long almond-shaped nails, it is probably The sexiest and most adult way to wear barbicoreeven though, as Selena GomezDon’t shy away from pink everywhere.

Here are some Barbie-inspired shades of pink to try trending manicure At home

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk.

