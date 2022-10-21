How to wear Adidas Samba sneakers in fall 2022 like Mary-Kate Olsen

Although the look was certainly a high-priced bohemian work of art, the famous twin and style icon made up for it with a relaxed shoe: the Adidas Sambarose. These shoes, already disappeared, resemble the adidas samba shoes with their smooth upper and triangular stripe on the side, the difference is that they have a thicker, platform sole. The current model costs less than $100, but can only be found through a few retailers. For a similar solution, the classic Adidas Samba they cost around $70, an easy way to get the luxury MK look.

It is not the first time that we have seen her combine a affordable shoe with an outfit that probably reaches four digits. The twin is an expert in the high-low styleand usually focuses on easy to wear shoes. In the past, Mary-Kate has worn humble Vans sneakers, simple flip-flops, and Birkenstock sandals, as has her sister Ashley. What better way to bring any look down to earth.

How to wear these on-trend sneakers in the fall in another way?

If the minimalist style with bohemian details of the Olsen sisters does not convince you, but the sobriety and functionality of the classic tennis of the three stripes you love it, we have good news for you. One of the keys to the success of these specific sneakers is their ability to adapt to different trends and styles, which is why they remain relevant after several decades on the market.

If your style, then, points more to the casual or the preppy, take note of the style of other celebrities who have also fallen for the charms of these sneakers, as is the case of Dakota Johnson who recently walked around the city of Los Angeles with their own peers.

His style formula is infallible. The protagonist of Persuasion combined her white Samba sneakers with wide jeans, very on trend in this fall 2022, a white knit sweater, a blue necklace, an oversize black bag and also extra large sunglasses. Everything about this look screams comfort, while also bearing the stamp of cool.