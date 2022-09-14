How to wear baggy jeans like Gigi Hadid?

There are three undeniable basics in the fall 2022 look: low-rise pants, cashmere sweater (if it’s camel, even more) and black loafers. Three pieces that have established themselves since last spring and which, with the arrival of the new year, and above all of street style, have been crowned as infallible in the wardrobe of the season. The latest to wear the epitome of back-to-school is Gigi Hadidwho composed the ultimate basic look to attend the Vogue World event, organized yesterday in the streets of New York.

Vogue’s New York Fashion Week event brought together some of the industry’s most important faces in the Big Apple. So, in addition to everything that happened during the show, the celebrities, artists and models delighted the audience with the looks, in this case of a casual nature, that they wore when arriving at the venue. And among all, Gigi Hadid deserves a special mention.

A fashion combo at the crossroads of trends

The reason ? The top and designer took fall’s undisputed basics, denim pants, white T-shirt, loafers and cardigan, and updated them to create a functional look that brings all the trends together. And yes, they all had their golden age in the 2000s. From the tank top, which is already a classic September look, to the low-rise pants with ripped details; loafers, which have been made less formal by opting for a model with a platform; or the camel cashmere cardigan. The latter also belongs to the first collection of his recently launched brand, Guest in residence.