How to wear fringe if you have an oval face

While the popularity of fringe is debatable, the key to rocking it is finding the style that works best for your face shape. For example, Zoë Kravitz, the it girl of the moment, has an oval face, so the baby bang They are perfect for him, they stylize his face by lengthening its shape and emphasizing the features. If you also have a face with these characteristics, you can copy the look of the actress exactly and look amazing.

On the other hand, if you have a square face, we recommend you try curtain fringes or even a faded one, in this way you will have a relaxed look, soften the appearance of your jaw and emphasize your cheekbones, thus refining the physiognomy of your face. your face.

Generally, the fringe has two main functions: to hide the forehead a little, when it is very wide, or to lengthen the face, when you have a round or short face. If you have a long face, do not wear short fringes, as this will only lengthen your face even more.