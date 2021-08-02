how to wear it by copying the looks of the stars

BG002/Bauer-GriffinGetty
Ruffled, oversized, shabby: the white shirt has always been a cornerstone of the women’s and men’s wardrobe. A cult object for some designers, who have been able to interpret the white shirt in all its white shades, a safe garment on which to rely at all times, devoid of seasonality. The white shirt is rediscovered today, again and again, among the most recent photos and not of international celebrities. From Lady Diana’s respectable white shirt to the oversized white shirt worn as a dress, preferred by Irina Shayk, here are six ways to match and wear the light and eternal garment for Summer 2021 and beyond.
Six ways to wear the white shirt: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy
Still counted among the women with the most elegant minimal style ever, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Wife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr, with whom she tragically passed away in a plane crash while flying over the Atlantic Ocean, she was a true emblem of simple style. Among her most sophisticated looks it is impossible to forget the one with white shirt and long tight black skirt.
Six ways to wear the white shirt: Victoria Beckham
It is impossible not to take inspiration from one of the godmothers of contemporary British fashion: Victoria Beckham, the most Posh of the Spice Girls, today at the helm of her eponymous brand, is a big fan of the white shirt. Often immortalized wearing a rippling shirt, frequently combined with wide colored palazzo trousers, she is remembered in the total white look. Shirt and pants, as well as the jacket, very white.
Six ways to wear the white shirt: Irina Shayk
In the last year, the New York streetstyle has paid tribute to Irina Shayk, for showing off many day and evening looks. The Russian supermodel chooses for Summer 2021 the oversized white shirt, worn as if it were a wide and casual dress, combining it with a black sheath dress, a pair of flat sandals and a leather bag with chain handle.
Six ways to wear the white shirt: Meghan Markle
The white shirt for the Duchess of Sussex was one of her strategic points before entering the royal family. It is impossible to forget the outfit with white shirt exhibited at the Invictus Games, during one of the first public appearances in the company of Prince Harry. The pairing? Among the most classic and winning ever: ripped skinny jeans, oversized white shirt, dark sunglasses.
Six ways to wear the white shirt: Lady Diana
Discover among the vintage proposals the tight skirt with a midi sheath dress. Wear it with the white shirt, like Lady Diana, along with a pair of flat ballerinas with almond tip, come back into vogue recently.
Six ways to wear the white shirt: Kendall Jenner
Midi flip-flops sandal, wide tomboy trousers, white t-shirt and wide white shirt worn as if it were an overcoat: the look is by Kendall Jenner, the American supermodel of the Kardashian clan, who has made a real lifestyle of casual chic looks. Focused on predominantly neutral tones, the look of this type can not go unnoticed.
