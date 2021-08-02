how to wear it by copying the looks of the stars

Ruffled, oversized, shabby: the white shirt has always been a cornerstone of the women’s and men’s wardrobe. A cult object for some designers, who have been able to interpret the white shirt in all its white shades, a safe garment on which to rely at all times, devoid of seasonality. The white shirt is rediscovered today, again and again, among the most recent photos and not of international celebrities. From Lady Diana’s respectable white shirt to the oversized white shirt worn as a dress, preferred by Irina Shayk, here are six ways to match and wear the light and eternal garment for Summer 2021 and beyond.