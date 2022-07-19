How to Wear Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Balenciaga Sunglasses

The futuristic range of sunglasses from Balenciaga nothing discreet. From face-framing butterfly goggles to super sporty wraparound goggles, angular batwing goggles, Askedartistic director of the brand, are made to be noticed.

Kim Kardashianobsessed with Balenciagarecently paraded for the house’s fall-winter 2022 haute couture collection alongside Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and Christine Quinnand became the poster child for the designer’s unique frames, and even convinced his family to follow suit. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner own several pairs, while the clan matriarch, Kris Jennersported a gothic dress Balenciaga and fly-eye style sunglasses to cheer Kim Kardashian from the front row during Fashion Week.

Raymond Hall MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga: A Love Story

From lycra leggings to bikinis and dresses, Kim Kardashian made sure that the sunglasses Balenciaga suitable for all occasions. At the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair, she posed for photographers in a super figure-hugging long-sleeved dress in bright turquoise blue, complete with a pair of silver-rimmed sunglasses. She also took several pairs of special holiday glasses everywhere she went in recent days.

Balenciaga – Weekend Butterfly Sunglasses Balenciaga – Odeon Cat Sunglasses

Not just simple glasses

The beauty of sunglasses Balenciaga, is that they are practical. The large structures, in particular, offer maximum protection and shade, while the wraparound glasses adapt perfectly, well just right, to the shape of your head.

Would you dare?

Interested? Let yourself be tempted by finer forms, such as models Odeon Cat and twist cat. Complete your futuristic look with a Le Cagole or Hourglass bag. You need insurance to wear sunglasses Balenciagabut you don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to have style. Go ahead, we challenge you.

Marc Piasecki MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin

Balenciaga – Twist Cast Sunglasses Balenciaga Wrap D-Frame Sunglasses

Balenciaga – Bat Rectangle Sunglasses Balenciaga – Mono Rectangular Sunglasses

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue UK