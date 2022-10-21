How to wear lingerie in the city like Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian is at the head of Skimsa label ofunderwear invisible and sculpting that wants to be inclusive by adapting to all bodies and all skin tones. The bussiness woman becomes the first muse of her brand by wearing pieces from her collections, revealing a thousand and one ways to wear them.

Kim Kardashian delivers a new style lesson

In the city or via the prism of Instagram, she regularly proves to us that certain underwear is enough in itself to constitute a clothes. On Wednesday, October 19, Kim Kardashian shared not one, but two snaps of her latest look. And the centerpiece proves him, once again, right! The object of desire: a mauve jumpsuit with a dizzying halter top. Scratched by her, she accessorized it with a pair of high boots in green suede and a mini silver bag Balenciaga. the Hourglass that she never leaves. As you will have understood, if the model and the material lend themselves to it, lingerie alone can increase a fashion quotient. Only one rule: fully assume it.

