how to wear pareo skirt and boots

It was last spring, 2021, when pareo skirts became one of the great objects of desire for any self-respecting fashion prescriber. And this year, for what another of our favorite fashionsitas points out, Eva Longoria, this garment is also going to sneak into our seasonal wardrobe with all its might. And of course, she has shown us one of the most ideal looks to wear it successfully, specifically she has combined a pareo skirt with cowboy boots.

The American actress is one of those people who doesn’t stop leaving us style tricks that we really need and they are really useful, as she did recently with the definitive trick to choose the perfect dresses for petite girls with curves, or as when she also made us point On our list of must-haves, her idea of ​​how to lengthen her legs and look taller with a long dress with slits. With this look, Evan has shown us how give a lot of roll and mark great with the trend of the pareo skirt.

Undoubtedly the main garment of this Eva Longoria look is the pareo skirt. It is dark blue, straight and high-waisted to mark it and enhance it visually, and crossed with a large opening. It also has a long ankle strap. The secret to creating a silhouette that she falls in love with is to combine it, as she has done, with a knotted white shirt, creating a “crop” effect at the waist. The actress also wears it practically unbuttoned, adding a basic black top under it, and rolled up the sleeves.

To give it that roll and style that the look asks for, Eva adds one of the classic brown cowboy boots that you surely already have in your closet because they are one of those timeless basics that will always come in handy. And ready!

