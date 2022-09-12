how to wear satin dresses for the day

The sexiest classic of the 90s has become one of the essentials for this summer 2022 and, everything points to it, it will continue to be one of the leading pieces for next fall. The success of the lingerie dress -or ‘slip dress’- It has been such that the ‘celebrities’ continue betting on it even now that there are barely days left for the next season to start, and not only to formulate their best night looks, but also to wear them during the day. But how? Anne Hathaway She has been in charge of teaching it to us.

The protagonist of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ went to the US Open final in which the spanish Carlos Alcaraz he proclaimed himself the winner with a team that deserved an honorable mention. The actress left everyone speechless with her stylistic bet in which -surprise- the star piece was a yellow satin dress with which he attracted attention from afar.

And yes, apart from being a perfect outfit for the night, Hathaway turned it 180 degrees to turn it into a magnificent day proposal that you will not take long to show off this coming season.

She only needed a basic garment that -luckily- can be found in anyone’s dressing room: a white shirt. Anne wore it over her dress as if it were a shirt and skirt set, although with a few ‘tips’ that make the difference and that will surely help you a lot to emulate the look.

First, the ‘celebrity’ gave it a more informal air by fastening it with just one button in the middle part of the shirt and, for the lower area, through a casual knot. Two of the details that most stylize the proposal.

In addition, he took her with the slightly rolled up sleeves. And for footwear, she opted for high-heeled sandals in the same color as the dress so as not to break the harmony. Of course, he would also have seemed like an ideal proposal with flat sandals to give him that ‘casual chic’ essence worthy of day outfits.

Of course, the accessories finished the styling. Thus, both the navy blue bag and her stylish XXL sunglasses gave her the definitive finishing touch. And of course, her perfect ‘beauty’ look with red lips and perfectly combed hair so as not to lose the glamor that defines this classic.