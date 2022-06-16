how to wear shorts in the most elegant look

Anne Hathaway: her style and her best looks

Summer arrives and a new season opens for many clothes that we keep in the closet until the sun shines with all its strength and temperatures rise. Among them, shorts are of vital importance and there are many celebrities who have already opted for them, leaving us looks that inspire us one after another. So far we have already seen Katie Holmes combine shorts and loafers on the streets of New York; our dear Paula Echevarría has left us examples on how to wear denim shorts with a printed crop top, of course from a Spanish firm; and we have also signed Sara Carbonero’s frayed boho-style shorts that make infinite legs. and now it comes Anne Hathaway and takes the shorts to another level in a total yellow look.

It was this Monday at the event that Bulgarian organized in Paris on the occasion of the presentation of its new High Jewelry, Eden The Garden of Wonders, where we were introduced to his spectacular collection of over 140 one-of-a-kind jewelry masterpieces and high-end watches that pay homage to nature’s wondrous gems with limitless creativity and unparalleled artistry. Anne left us speechless with a styling of the Valentino spring-summer 2022 collection.

The actress wore a set in lemon yellow made up of some vibrant and stylish shorts, classic style; matching a dress shirt to the feet, creating a midi length, with an “oversize” silhouette with a dropped shoulder effect, which was unbuttoned except for a button at the waist to create a very sophisticated effect.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Anne’s look is absolutely vibrant, but made even brighter by a spectacular shiny necklace by Bulgari. And he completed the look with beige slingback sandals with a thin heel.

The presentation event was organized by the CEO of the Bulgari Group, Jean-Christophe Babin, and the Italian Ambassador to France, Teresa Castaldo, at the Italian Embassy in Paris; and in addition to Anne Hathaway, she was joined as Bulgari Brand Ambassadors by Lalisa aka LISA and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Daniele Venturelli

Carla Bruni She was one of the star guests at the gala, in which she wore one of the jewels from the collection. She and she were encouraged to sing, getting on stage where she also acted Mario Biondi.

Daniele Venturelli

Among the guests were also Tina Kunakey, Vincent Cassel, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Francois Civil and Beatrice Venezi. The party continued with a DJ set by the multifaceted music and style icon Mia Morettiwhich made the guests dance until late at night.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io