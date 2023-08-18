How to wear sneakers with a skirt in autumn-winter 2023 according to street style

Changing weather doesn’t mean you have to fend for yourself Tennis In the closet, it would rather be the opposite. This Autumn, The Bet Is In Wearing These skirt. Yes, you read that right, one of the favorite outfits of the summer season will be the key to looking fabulous sport shoes It is in all of our collections. From basic model until in white modern silhouette Which are attracting attention on the asphalt, an attractive proposition that shows that dressing with style does not stop in any season.

It doesn’t matter if you choose one pleated skirt, board miniskirt or classic design placeThe fall-winter 2023 fashion trends have already confirmed that they all go smoothly from summer to autumn. just a matter of getting star couple With warm clothes that complement your style in the best possible way and, to achieve this successfully, fashion experts Street style Show how to adapt the proposal to your own style and context.

Baggy jeans with sneakers, or the combination everyone will be wearing in fall 2023 renata joffre Once again, the style prescriber demonstrates how to leverage wardrobe basics to walk through the coldest time of year in style.

Is this to the officeHave a contingency plan or just to start the day, tennis with skirt This will be the best option to stop the traffic in the city. Find out what options are out there for you and, just in case, find the right inspiration.

How to wear sneakers with a skirt in autumn-winter 2023?

Converse sneakers and patterned miniskirt

Edouard Berthelot/Getty Images. Black Converse sneakers with a street style tube miniskirt.

CONVERSE They are an essential basic in any season, their canvas design, flat sole and neutral colors allow you to combine them with your entire wardrobe. It is not without reason that they are part of the guide to trending sneakers for autumn-winter 2023, so it is worth considering them to give yours a luxurious touch. mini skirt Favorite. Choose to dress up and complement a monochromatic set couple of moments with xl coat And blouse Milan is all you need to conquer the asphalt.

New Balance sneakers with knit midi skirt

Edward Berthelot Chunky sneakers will prove to be the key to give a special touch to knitwear according to street style.

chunky sneakers are the secret of best outfit To give specific note to closet basics, which include knit midi skirt, a pair of new balance 327 sneakers (with oval toe and serrated soles) are perfect to highlight your style in a natural way, pair it with a short shirt wool sweater Creating a look that is equal parts sophisticated and trendy. An inspiring proposition to carry straight to the office or look different at a meeting with friends.

Black adidas superstar sneakers with matching long skirt

jeremy moeller Black adidas superstar sneakers with a street style midi skirt.

If you’re a fan of minimal outfits but have a special touch that shows on the asphalt, then adidas superstar tennis They are there for you. the reason is that shell toe shoes They’re simply unmistakable, so they’ll get some glances at your feet. You can pair these with traditional wear like Long skirts and knitted or woolen sweaters, like this one, opt for an ‘effortless style’ that we see on both celebrities and gigi hadid, hailey bieber And Emily Ratajkowski,

nike air jordan 1 tennis shoes with boho skirt

essie styldumonde Two-tone sneakers will continue to be on the radar of street style fashion experts.

This isn’t the time to put them away, because two-tone tennis shoes have more to offer than you might imagine. basketball tennis Of Nike They are usually the heroes of warm weather, however, they will remain on the radar of fashion experts, because they look fabulous. bohemian skirt And biker jacket, This is thanks to its two-tone model that only differentiates the look, indicating a trend towards mid-season outfits that move from summer to autumn with complete ease.

Salomon sneakers with a normcore aesthetic paired with a dress miniskirt

Christian Verig/Getty Images Nomcor sneakers are the best option to look fabulous with a miniskirt.

Another one of street style’s favorite pairings normcore sneakers, either in white or soft tones. At first glance they may seem ‘simple’, but in fact they are the key to adding a unique touch to the way you dress, as we see in the picture in which they stand out. Matching miniskirt and white T-shirt. Ideal for taking advantage of the everyday clothes we all have in our wardrobe, yes make sure you Finish with a trench coat or coat To protect you from low temperature.

Salomon colored tennis shoes with tulle skirt

Edouard Berthelot/Getty Images. Colorful sneakers are the hottest bets for Fall-Winter 2023.

it is true that minimalist aesthetic Both footwear and clothing continue to grow. Although colored tennis noted in Fall-Winter 2023 Runway, tennis brands like salomon And other companies like Jil Sander, Miu Miu, and Heron Preston (to mention a few) have included them as stars of collections, which is reason enough to keep an eye on them. The best part is you don’t need to do much to look well dressed with the star pair, black alone makes the whole look midi skirt transparent, with blouse And leather jacket In tune, it will be more than enough to leave marks on pavement.