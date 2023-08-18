Entertainment

How to wear sneakers with a skirt in autumn-winter 2023 according to street style

If you’re a fan of minimal outfits but have a special touch that shows on the asphalt, then adidas superstar tennis They are there for you. the reason is that shell toe shoes They’re simply unmistakable, so they’ll get some glances at your feet. You can pair these with traditional wear like Long skirts and knitted or woolen sweaters, like this one, opt for an ‘effortless style’ that we see on both celebrities and gigi hadid, hailey bieber And Emily Ratajkowski,

nike air jordan 1 tennis shoes with boho skirt

Two-tone sneakers will continue to be on the radar of street style fashion experts.

This isn’t the time to put them away, because two-tone tennis shoes have more to offer than you might imagine. basketball tennis Of Nike They are usually the heroes of warm weather, however, they will remain on the radar of fashion experts, because they look fabulous. bohemian skirt And biker jacket, This is thanks to its two-tone model that only differentiates the look, indicating a trend towards mid-season outfits that move from summer to autumn with complete ease.

Salomon sneakers with a normcore aesthetic paired with a dress miniskirt

Nomcor sneakers are the best option to look fabulous with a miniskirt.

