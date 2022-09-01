How to wear the Barbiecore trend if you are a man

Since the reveal of images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, Barbie, The fashion world seems to have succumbed to a new trend: the barbiecore. It’s all about wearing pink, from head to toe.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the Barbie movie. MEGA

Barbie, fashion icon of 2022

This style is the antithesis of the emo or gothic look: barbie style It consists of being beautiful in pink. If Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox or Dua Lipa show every day that they bet on the pink trend, men also go for the Barbicore to increase their style quotient. At a time when gender boundaries in fashion no longer exist (crop-tops, micro-shorts and skirts are now worn by men with pride), the color pink it has become a way for men to make a statement about their differences.

One of the first men to adopt the extra pink trend It was Machine Gun Kelly. In New York, while attending the premiere of the documentary Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, the singer accompanied by Megan Fox made the flashes of the paparazzi jump. He opted for a long-sleeved pink and blue crop top, paired with immaculate trousers and sleek white sneakers, while his fiancee paired the ensemble with a pastel pink cut-out dress by the designer of the moment, Nensi Dojaka.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly. Getty Images

Since then, MGK has opted for barbiecore trend, even on stage at her concerts, where she debuts crazy all-pink outfits. Just like superstar Harry Styles, who is known for his bold and extra colorful style, beyond the notion of gender: he set Coachella on fire in April 2022 with a Gucci look, composed of an XL coat and vinyl-effect pants metallic pink.