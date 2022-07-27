How to wear the Barbiecore trend like the celebrities

the movie about Barbie has become one of the most anticipated of next year, the feature film is directed by the acclaimed director Greta Gerwig and stars margot robbie and Ryan Gosling. Although it is just being filmed, some leaked photos of the shoot came to light and this was enough to drive us crazy with their outfits and immerse us in a trend with too much pink.



Photo: Instagram @barbie

About the live action of the iconic doll, the barbie core trend returns to the radar of the world of fashion after its boom in the 90s and 2000s. Here we have all the key points you need to know about this aesthetic and how some wear it. celebrities to inspire you if you also want to join.

What is Barbiecore?

As it is, it is the aesthetics of the world of Barbiewhere everything is possible and full of brilliance, the colors are vibrant and the rose it is more intense. The outfits are daring and feminine, and the possibility of combining different prints and textures is the ideal way to create your own style. The predominant tone is pink and it is usually worn in monochromatic looks, sometimes with matching accessories.

It should be noted that since the late 1990s and early 2000s, it became a trend very strong, artists like Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Tyra Banks and Reese Witherspoon were the queens of the barbie core at that time.

Now, more than 20 years later, this trend is back and these celebrities are the ones leading the charge. barbie core to another level.

Anne Hathaway

Valentino is one of the fashion houses that has asserted the reign of the pink colour in 2022. Pierpaolo Piccioli, its creative director, had already surprised us in March with a mostly pink collection. At Haute Couture Fashion Week recently, he did it again and there he was Anne Hathaway in the front row wearing an intense and shiny color from the Italian firm.

The Oscar-winning actress wore a hot pink sequined peplum mini dress, paired with platform heels and a mini bag.



Photo: Instagram @maisonvalentino

Megan fox

The game with the different shades of pink is also part of the trend, Megan adapts it to more modern silhouettes with this mini dress with asymmetrical necklines. In addition, together with her partner Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), she lets us see that even her hair follows the same style.

Zendaya

One of the celebrities of the moment, recently drove us crazy in the bag campaign for Valentino, confirming that the famous design house is betting 100% on barbie core and surely various designers will follow in their footsteps. With this look It inspires us, like Anne, to wear a bag and a dress in the same tone.



Photo: Instagram @zendaya

kim kardashian

The queen of the Kardashian family can never be left behind in any trend and, with these photos that he shared on his Instagram account, we can see a complete nod to the barbie core from the 2000s with that pink sweatshirt and glasses, adding her own touch with the tight leggings that she loves to wear and accessories that match amazingly.



Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Lizzo

His song “About Damn Time” is one of the most famous of 2022 and is one of the greatest representatives of body positive. Paying attention to details, such as those long gloves and stockings of the same tone that complement her outfit, the singer makes it clear that size is not an impediment to exploiting the barbie core to the max.



Photo: Instagram @lizzobeeating

