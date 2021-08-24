How to wear the belt: 7 fashion looks for 2021

A guide on how to wear the belt according to the 2021 fashion and a selection of models to complete the look.

After so much emphasis on “high waisted” clothing over the past year and a half, belts – neglected in the latter period – are slowly making their return to our daily wardrobes. This season, the accessory has appeared in some looks: whether it’s paired with trousers for a chic return to the office, or frayed shorts for weekend getaways, adding a belt vintage, in woven leather or with studs, it helps to elevate any summer outfit.

The dress does not need to have loops to support the accessory: recently, Jennifer Lawrence wore a logo belt over a Christian Dior dress, and Janet Mock tightened a laser-cut Alaïa pattern over a delightful Brunello Cucinelli dress. . Both looks demonstrated how essential this accessory can be.

If you need a refresher on how to wear the belt this season, here are some celebrity outfits.

Emilia Clarke

Photo: Nash / Backgrid

A brown belt with silver details will easily elevate the casual daytime outfit. Follow Clarke’s example: pair it with shorts.

Jennifer Lawrence

Photo: Getty Images

If in doubt, add a logo belt to your outfit, just like Lawrence did when attending Dior’s latest Haute Couture presentation.

Kendall Jenner

Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to the classic The Row belt, worn here by Jenner, the look has never been so perfect. Follow the star’s lead and make sure your closet has at least one option timeless.

Janet Mock

Photo Courtesy of @JasonBolden

Abandon yourself to summer white and choose a coordinated tone-on-tone belt.

Kate Middleton

Photo: Getty Images

For a subtle touch of glam, line the waist with a classic belt, similar to Anderson’s crocodile Middleton.

Sienna Miller

Photo: Getty Images

No need to wait for the return of music festivals – take notes from Miller and her Isabel Marant belt covered in metal tips.

Olivia Culpo

Photo: Getty Images

Get out of the black routine and try a cognac-colored belt, like Khaite’s from Culpo. The unexpected hue will make the t-shirt and jeans combination chic.

This article was published on Vogue.com