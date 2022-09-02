How to wear the gingham print like Jennifer Lopez?

On her Instagram account, the diva revealed herself in one of the most adorable dresses, whose vintage pattern catches our eye.

Since we saw her a few days ago in the streets of Milan accompanied by her husband Ben Affleck, for a new honeymoon under the sign of the Dolce Vita, the appearances of Jennifer Lopez are now a little more rare. Fortunately, the singer still gives us her news through social networks.

This Thursday 1er September, the young bride has indeed posted on her Instagram page a photo of her installed in a cart, cup of tea in the right hand, phone in the left hand. Above all, she appears there wearing a long dress with a vintage motif that we love: the gingham print. A spontaneous photo where the star appears in a most adorable look.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez’s 10 wardrobe essentials

Jennifer Lopez adopts the gingham pattern in style

What we like about the gingham pattern is its sixties look. No matter what piece you wear with it, the touch of retro will necessarily work. For her part, Jennifer Lopez decided to bet on a long dress with wide straps. With a square neckline bust, this piece takes up all the codes of the classic dress of the cult decade. Gingham takes on its full meaning here. Our “Jenny from the block” opted for an extremely soft color: powder pink. A wise choice that highlights her complexion and her brown hair. The result is as adorable as it is trendy.

Nevertheless, we…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also