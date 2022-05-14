How to wear the jacket suit to be the most elegant guest

More and more guests are leaving the dress code more classic to choose a guest look special. Reason that explains that the jacket and pants suits have seen their searches fired in this time when weddings, baptisms and communions multiply. how bring the tailor to the guest field? These looks are loaded with good ideas.

FOR A MORNING WEDDING: A FUCHSIA JACKET SUIT

Fuchsia has become the favorite color of the guests this season. We remember the viral look of Zendaya in the last Valentino parade in which, in addition to fuchsia, we found several of the key spring trends. On the one hand: flared, low-rise trousers (very 2000s); on the other: platform shoes.

Zendaya in a fuchsia Valentino suit.Gtresonline

How to combine it: We are fascinated by the actress’s total look, but she also admits wearing it in a color block version, choosing a shade that is equally vibrant but that makes an extreme contrast.

FOR AN AFTERNOON WEDDING: A METALLIC PANT SUIT

Dresses are the absolute kings of afternoon and evening weddings, but they are far from the only option. Bet on a tailored suit with an impeccable pattern to be that different guest. In this case certain licenses are allowed (and required). Firms such as Sophie and Lucie have made their two satin pieces famous; you can also opt for a blazer with jewel buttons either; following this impeccable look of Jessica Chastainchoose a metallic fabric.

Jessica Chastain.Gtresonline

The importance of beauty look: Bet on a luminous makeup and give great prominence to the look. A polished hairstyle, with the hair loose or collected, will be a sure hit.

FOR A CHRISTENING: A TAILOR IN PASTEL COLOR

If no matter how bright colors are worn, they do not convince you, bet on pastel tones. We remember the look of Queen Letizia with a lilac model from Bleis Madrid, the Spanish tailoring firm to follow.

Queen Letizia with lilac tailor from Bleis Madrid.Gtresonline

The styling trick: For a guest look, combine it with a lace camisole top and court shoes. There will be no margin for error.

FOR A COMMUNION: AN OVERSIZE JACKET SUIT

The oversize trend is very present this season, and is also suitable for more formal looks. Choose a roomy tailor with a good fall and, for sure, you will be the coolest of any event. If you go to a communion or another ceremony in the morning, we advise you to avoid dark colors.

Street style look with an oversize suit jacket.imaxtree

the type of insider: choose white sandals, more fashionable than ever. And, if they are strips, tie them on the bottom.

FOR A GRADUATION: A TAILOR WITH A SPECIAL PATTERN

We stop now at Emma Stone and her elegant Louis Vuitton look. The actress chose a gray double breasted blazer and matching dress pants. If you are going to wear sandals, leave the ankle visible, with a flush cut or a strategic turn, so you will stylize the leg.

Emma Stone with a Louis Vuitton tailor.Getty Images

The master touch: arrives with those silver sandals that help counteract the sobriety of the outfit.

