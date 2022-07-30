How to wear the “Jort” or the anti-heat wave piece that seduces fashionistas?

In 2022, fashion trends are going to be hot and full of lots of surprises. On the fashion radar today: Le Jort! What exactly does this flagship anti-heat wave piece of the hot season have? How to wear it even at 50 and 60? The editors of Deavita.fr decipher all the golden rules in order to adopt the summer 2022 fashion trend with style and without missteps! Inspired by supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Summer 2022 fashion trend: What is the jort?

Practical, comfortable and versatile, this new clothing attribute is taking women’s summer 2022 fashion by storm and is already part of the wardrobes of trendy girls. Word jort derives from the English “jean shorts”, in other words denim shorts, the flagship piece of the 2000s which is making a comeback this season. But before succumbing to this fashion trend, know that the jort is very often confused with its opponents, especially Bermuda shorts, and it is important to know how to tell the difference in order to stay on top.

So, as its name suggests, the jort is actually short shorts that stop in the middle of the thighs. Most models are generally free and airy, but more or less tight parts are also available. Bermuda shorts, on the other hand, go down to the knees. Yes, it’s so easy to distinguish the two anti-heat wave clothing bottoms that we will see everywhere this summer 2022. Read on to find out how to wear THE fashion trend in the weeks to come.

After the return of the dress in jeans, it is the jort which returns with all its force in our locker rooms. Admittedly, the ultimate 2022 women’s fashion trend that will be on everyone’s feet this summer. To avoid fashion faux pas and crown your style, we reveal how to make this casual novelty your own and with which chic pieces to combine it. Focus!

The denim shorts match perfectly with the white color

The pristine shade par excellence, white is super versatile and goes well with all other colors. White tops are therefore ideal to wear with the jort this summer and you are obviously spoiled for choice. Whether it’s a satin top, a T-Shirt or a crop top, the key piece of the season allows several trendy 2022 fashion combinations. It is also possible to wear a white shirt with the famous jort.

And what to do on the cooler evenings of summer 2022? Go for the denim jacket or the leather jacket to face the slightly colder air in the evening.

The high-waisted jort + a pair of white Converse: The winning combination

Here is a trendy 2022 combination that works for all seasons (except winter perhaps): denim and white sneakers, preferably Converse. Complete your women’s summer 2022 outfit with a top, trendy sunglasses and a handbag. Also, don’t forget to wash your white sneakers so they always look like new.

Can we wear the jort when we are plump?

Yes of course ! This flagship piece of women’s fashion 2022 is available in several sizes and designs to pamper all body types. So if you need an idea for a curvy woman’s summer outfit, take a look at the two examples above.

The summer 2022 fashion trend is the mini crop top

To survive the 2022 heat wave, drastic changes to the locker room are necessary. Daring girls, do not hesitate to associate your jort with a mini crop top which will also be particularly appreciated this season. In this case, you could afford XXL accessories like a necklace like the one above.

Denim shorts are also part of summer 2022 fashion for women aged 50 and 60

If you think this 2022 women’s fashion trend is only for younger girls, think again. The jort is a piece that adapts perfectly to women of 50 and 60 years old. You just have to find the model that best suits your style.

Bella Hadid also bet on the star piece of the summer…

…just like her sister Gigi Hadid!