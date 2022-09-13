Entertainment

How to wear the suit in autumn? The 16 favorite ideas of our editors for office wear at the top

Photo of James James17 mins ago
The tailor is not new and the working girls have been wearing it for a long time, that’s a fact. However, this essential part of the officewear wardrobe has been revisited in recent years to become an integral part of daily outfits and to fit better into new fashion trends. It can be found in chic, casual, sporty versions and more. So, how to wear the suit in autumn to be the most stylish in the fall? Here are 16 ways to own the trend of the moment!

how to wear a suit in autumn women's fashion office wear 2022 chic look ideas

Today, the women’s suit has undergone a major transformation and changed its style in order to adapt to the fashion trends of the season. At the start of the school year, trendy girls adopt it in bright colors as well as in neutral shades and in many very chic variations. Here’s how to wear a suit in autumn to sport a look that’s right in the 2022 back-to-school fashion trends!

The colorful chic women’s suit

yellow women's suit set mini handbag sneakers trend fall 2022

The fall-winter 2022/2023 trend colors advocate bright colors such as yellow or even orange, purple, fuchsia pink, etc. Enough to invite them into your dressing room at the start of the school year and bring color to the outfit during the melancholic autumn days. The women’s suit set available in intense yellow is causing a sensation among fashionistas this season and allows several combinations with the wind in their sails. For example, the mini handbag in orange is a key accessory that has been all the rage for two or three years now. Needless to mention trendy sneakers offering comfort and elegance at the same time.

women's suit fall 2022 how to wear Rosie Huntington Whiteley Oscar de la Renta

Here is a second example of a colorful women’s suit ensemble: top Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a piece in orange verging on rust and signed Oscar de la Renta. This bizarre color at first glance turns out to be particularly favored within women’s office wear 2022 fashion and allows several fashionable combinations.

The black women’s suit – the great classic to have absolutely in your wardrobe

black women's suit fall fashion 2022 woman Emma Watson

Before modernizing, the women’s suit was usually worn in black for a classic and timeless look that is suitable for any occasion. Our next inspiration is Emma Watson whose impeccable style of working girl is not at all to be neglected. Straight pants, a white shirt, a skinny fit blazer and a pair of matching stilettos: nothing could be simpler than imitating Emma Watson’s ultra-elegant outfit.

What about tailored shorts?

fall 2022 fashion trend how to wear the Zendaya black shorts suit

Tailored shorts overshadow classic trousers to bring freshness to your fall look, but also to give your everyday style a little more dynamism. Zendaya has already embraced this fashion trend and proved to us that the suit can easily unfold the full extent of its fashion potential.

how to dress in the office women's suit in beige linen casual chic outfit fall 2022

How to dress in the office to enjoy optimal comfort and unequaled elegance? Is such a combination possible? Yes, of course, thanks to the fall 2022 fashion trend which emphasizes clothing in XXL format! The women’s oversized beige linen suit is worn airy for maximum freedom during the day. The belted blazer enhances the waist and adds a pointed touch to the outfit.

Women’s skirt suits will be just as popular this fall

Amal Clooney fall 2022 fashion skirt woman suit

Straight out of the immaculate wardrobe of Amal Clooney, the queen of women’s office wear fashion, this revamped white suit is an immaculate way to refresh your back-to-school wardrobe.

Our ideas in pictures to wear the suit with style in autumn

women's suit black women's fashion office wear 2022 autumn

The white women’s suit is a must have in the dressing room

white woman suit how to wear the suit in autumn

Fall outfit idea for more daring trendy girls

We go for the navy blue women’s suit to add color to her silhouette

chic navy blue women's suit, fall 2022 fashion trend

Amal Clooney sure knows how to wear her striped suit in the fall

chic striped women's suit wear in fall fashion trend 2022 Amal Clooney

The fall 2022 women’s suit goes well with the chic turtleneck sweater

chic women's suit black turtleneck sweater how to dress in the office fall 2022

At the start of the 2022 school year, we’re stocking up on women’s skirt suits

women's suit skirt women's fashion office wear 2022 fall Amal Clooney

The wide-leg trouser suit is essential for the fall 2022 fashion trend

how to wear the suit in autumn navy blue women's fashion office wear 2022

Colorful pieces are also a favorite

how to wear a suit in autumn women's fashion office wear 2022 monochrome look

